Mutfwang Urges Federal Intervention On Ecological Disasters

…Says 4,6000 sites affected by mining activities.

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has appealed to the House of Representative committee on Ecological Fund of the need for federal assistance in addressing ecological disasters in the state.

Governor Mutfwang disclosed that Plateau State is the epicenter of ecological disasters in Nigeria, with over 4,600 sites affected by mining activities.

He stated this when the Reps Committee on Ecological Fund visited the state on impact assessment of various erosion sites.

The governor painted a grim picture of the ecological challenges facing the state, noting that more than 4,000 of these sites require remediation, which would demand billions of naira.

He also lamented the loss of lives and vast stretches of land to these disasters, with many mining fields and ponds now toxic due to chemical deposits.

Governor Mutfwang stressed the need for Federal government intervention to remedy the land disasters which is critical for lasting peace, food security, and good health.

He commended the House of Representatives for ensuring that funds previously misdirected are now utilized effectively.

The governor assured the committee of his administration’s commitment to accountability and providing value for money.

He appealed for every possible assistance to remedy the ecological challenges facing the state, emphasizing that the challenges differ from those in other regions.

The chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Ecological Fund Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji, who led other members emphasized the need for collective action to address the alarming ecological challenges facing Plateau State.

He said the visit of the committee was to assessed the impact of ecological disasters in the state, revealing numerous issues related to climate, environmental concerns, and abandoned mining sites.

The committee who visited some of the abandoned mining sites in Buja Buji, Rantiya and Zarmaganda in Jos North and Jos South Local Government Areas of the state while Speaking with Journalists said ecological Fund is a significant step towards addressing the ecological disasters in Plateau State.

“The committee’s findings indicate that the scale of the problems on the ground is beyond what anyone could have imagined.

“The condition of the abandoned mining sites is alarming, and urgent intervention is required. However, the magnitude of these challenges calls for collective action and further interventions.

“The committee will proposes sound recommendations to guide both the National Assembly and the Executive in addressing the pressing issues identified.

“The committee is working to introduce better management practices that will ensure these resources have a tangible impact on the people.

“The collaboration between the committee, the state government, and the Federal Government will ensure that these issues are addressed in ways that benefit both the people and the environment, the committee is optimistic that positive outcomes will emerge from this effort, for the people of Plateau State and their government”.

