Mutfwang Urges Ethnic Leaders Not To Lose Hope In Nigeria

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has urged leaders of the Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Community Development Associations (CONAECDA) and various cultural organisations not to lose faith in Nigeria despite the country’s security challenges.

Speaking at the CONAECDA 2025 award night and hall of fame induction ceremony held at the Elier Centre, Jos, the governor, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities, Daniel Kwada said unity among ethnic groups remains crucial to national stability and sustainable development.

He stressed that meaningful progress is impossible in an atmosphere of chaos, adding that his administration is committed to addressing insecurity while promoting peace and cooperation across communities.

“We have developed a roadmap to position Plateau State as a centre for tourism, education, agriculture, livestock, ICT, mining and manufacturing,” he said.

“Our efforts are visible, and we are working closely with traditional rulers, religious leaders and stakeholder groups, including CONAECDA and PIDAN, to restore displaced communities, enhance security and resolve conflicts.”

Mutfwang also highlighted government partnerships in multilingual education, livestock transformation, cultural festivals and tourism.

In his welcome address, CONAECDA President, Pastor Danladi Jeji, said the organisation’s vision is rooted in promoting ethnic cultural identity, self-determination and sustainable community development, in line with the UN Declaration on the Rights of Indigenous Peoples and the African Union Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

He noted that CONAECDA has chapters in 14 states and the FCT, representing over 400 indigenous communities across Central and Northern Nigeria.

The event featured lifetime achievement awards for notable national figures, including late Chief Solomon Lar, late Malam Danladi Gwamna Awan (Chief of Kagoro), Gen. TY Danjuma, Gen. Yakubu Gowon, former Taraba governor Darius Ishaku, Senator Joseph Tarka, and former Speaker Yakubu Dogara.