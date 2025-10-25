Mutfwang Unveils Miss, Mister Tourism Africa In Jos As Plateau Reclaims Tourism Glory

…As event attracts 25 African Countries, Marks Milestone in Plateau Tourism Revival

The Plateau State Government has reaffirmed its determination to make the state Nigeria’s foremost tourism hub, as it played host to the 2025 Miss and Mister Tourism Africa International (MTA) in Jos an event described as a major milestone in the state’s journey towards reclaiming its tourism heritage.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang, represented by the Commissioner for Tourism, Culture and Hospitality, Hon. Cornelius Doryok, gave this assurance during the official unveiling of the pageant at the Esuji Event Centre Jos.

He said Governor Mutfwang administration is resolutely committed to rebuilding Plateau’s image as the “Home of Peace and Tourism,” while promoting unity and peace across the state.

“Our administration is deliberate in repositioning Plateau as the preferred destination for leisure and investment. We are working to rebuild confidence, strengthen peace, and project Plateau’s natural beauty to the world”.

Doryok further disclosed that the state government has embarked on massive infrastructural renewal to support the tourism sector.

According to him, projects like the renovation of the Hill Station Hotel, revitalization of Plateau Hotel, and upgrading of the Jos Wildlife Park are part of a comprehensive plan to position the state as a sustainable tourism and hospitality destination.

He added that these investments align with Governor Mutfwang’s broader vision to attract both local and international investors to Plateau’s scenic landscapes and vibrant cultural heritage.

Doryok expressed delight that global confidence is gradually returning to the Plateau tourism sector, noting that the hosting of an international tourism event with participants from across Africa speaks volumes about the state’s readiness to receive visitors once again.

In his remarks, the General Manager of the Plateau Tourism Corporation, Hon. Chuwang Pwajok, described the event as “a major step in the deliberate tourism revival drive of the Mutfwang administration.”

“This is not just a beauty pageant; it is a tourism campaign. The contestants will visit key attraction sites across Jos and other localities from the wildlife park to our cultural and heritage spots to experience and showcase Plateau to the rest of Africa”.

He added that such activities go beyond pageantry, serving as a platform to tell Plateau’s story from a fresh and positive perspective.

The Founder and CEO of Miss and Mister Tourism Africa International, Ambassador Santiago Roberts, praised Plateau as one of Africa’s “most underrated destinations,” noting that hosting the event in Jos has proven that the state is peaceful and open for business.

“We’re here with over 25 tourism ambassadors from across Africa to promote the attractions of Plateau State the Home of Peace and Tourism. The beauty of the people and landscape is unmatched”.

He revealed that the contestants arrived Nigeria on October 18, spending time in Abuja where they paid courtesy visits to former Nigerian First Lady, Dame Patience Jonathan, among other dignitaries, before moving to Jos for the main event.

Ambassador Roberts dismissed lingering security misconceptions about Plateau, urging the media and public to visit and witness the reality on ground.

“Before coming here, people tried to discourage us. Someone even spent minutes convincing us not to come. But those who spread fear have never visited Plateau. What we’ve seen is a peaceful, beautiful state full of promise,” he said.

New Telegraph gather that the pageant, which will span ten days in Plateau and fifteen days across Nigeria, features contestants from over 25 African countries competing for the crown of Miss and Mister Tourism Africa 2025. During their stay, the delegates will tour major tourist sites, engage with local communities, and participate in cultural exchange programs.

The grand finale of the event is scheduled for November 1, 2025, in Jos, where the new tourism ambassadors for Africa will be crowned.