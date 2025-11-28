Mutfwang To Senate: 420 Communities Attacked, 12,000 Lives Lost In 24 Years

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has raised fresh concerns over the deep-rooted insecurity plaguing the state, revealing that no fewer than 420 communities have been attacked and nearly 12,000 people killed between 2001 and May 2025.

The governor stated this yesterday at the North Central Zonal Public Hearing of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on National Security Summit held in Jos, the Plateau State capital. He said: “Criminal groups continue to exploit mining sites, using proceeds to finance their operations with arms and drugs.

While the Plateau State Government has attempted to curb this through mining bans and regulatory enforcement, challenges persist due to deep-rooted links between illegal mining and organized criminal networks.”

Mutfwang, who was represented by his deputy Ngo Josephine Piyo said evidence revealed that most of these deadly attacks were neither random nor isolated, but appear deliberate, coordinated, and sustained by multiple actors pursuing economic, territorial, religious, and political interests.

According to the governor, the routes of infiltration, patterns of destruction, and strategies of occupation all suggest a broader agenda of destabilization one that requires decisive and multidimensional responses.

He further lamented the recurring displacement of rural communities, describing land grabbing and loss of cultural heritage as some of the most devastating consequences of the prolonged violence.