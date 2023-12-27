Mutfwang: Terrorists occupying 64 Plateau communities, schools

Plateau State Governor, Celeb Mutfwang, said that 64 communities have been displaced by terrorists who are also occupying some schools. He disclosed this on Channels s TV yesterday while commenting on the Christmas Eve attack on 15 communities in the Bokkos and BarkinLadi local government areas. However, there are conflicting figures over the number of people killed with the figures fluctuating between 100 and 145, while two more of the seriously injured are said to have succumbed to their injures. According to him, killings have continued in the state because no arrests have been made by law enforcement agencies. Mutfwang said: “We must stop this carnage. We cannot continue with this reactionary strategy but be proactive. “As I am talking to you today, in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, schools have been occupied by these terrorists for some years now. “Not less than 64 communities have been displaced and the lands have been taken over by these marauding terrorists.”

The governor condemned the inaction under the previous administration, stating that residents felt the terrorists were given official government backing. His words: “Under the last regime the feeling among people in Plateau State, particularly the victims of these terror attacks, is that it looks as if the terrorists were given official government backing to be able to terrorise them, because little or nothing was done to repel these attacks. “I can tell you these schools that are being occupied, it didn’t just start now; some of those schools have been occupied in the last three, four, five years. “The children in those schools have not been able to go to school, they had to relocate; we even have primary health care centres abandoned because of these terrorists, which means that our health care system is put in jeopardy. What do we need to do? I think this is where the President needs to come in. “I will be talking to the President on this. We need to summon the political will to give instructions to security agencies to protect the territorial integrity of Nigeria and even the internal integrity of our land boundaries.”

According to Mutfwang, the incessant attacks on Plateau are not unconnected to land matters. “There are ways of acquiring lands; not through violence and we must be able to resort to constitutionalism in dealing with these issues. “People who want land on the Plateau are free to approach the communities, negotiate and settle in those communities. I don’t think people will refuse; but where they resort to violence to take over those lands, you will be sure that this is a time bomb because it will reach a time when people react, and we are going to have a large-scale conflict. I pray we don’t get to that point.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Tinubu has strongly condemned the heinous and brutal attacks in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas of Plateau State. This came as he directed security agencies to immediately move in, scout every stretch of the zone and apprehend the culprits. According to a release by his spokesman, Ajuri Ngelale, yesterday, the President also directed immediate mobilisation of relief materials for surviving victims of the primitive and cruel attacks as well as medical treatment for the wounded. And in a related development, in their first official reaction to the incident, Alfred Alabo, a Deputy Superintendent of Police, said yesterday in Jos: “On December 24, at about 10pm, gunmen attacked 15 villages in Bokkos and Barkin-Ladi local government areas simultaneously. “Findings from the assessment of the incident in Bokkos revealed that the 12 villages were attacked; more than 79 persons killed and 221 houses were set ablaze. “Twenty-seven motorcycles and eight vehicles were equally burnt down. Three communities were attacked in Barkin-Ladi where 17 persons were killed.” He added that communities attacked in Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area were NTV, Hurum and Darawat.