Mutfwang Tasks Berom Nation To Pray For God’s Will To Prevail In Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has solicited the fervent prayers of the Berom Nation to God to restore permanent Peace in the State.

Mutfwang stated this on Sunday during the Interdenominational unity service, tagged “Wusal Berom” organized by the Berom Language and Translation Board (BLTB), held at Kuru, Plateau State.

Governor Mutfwang represented by Deputy Governor Mrs Josephine Piyo called on the Berom nation to also pray for President Bola Tinubu for wisdom to rule the people of Plateau State and Nigeria with the fear of God.

“I want to thank God for the Berom nation because they have kept faith in God Almighty And they come here to worship God Almighty, I am grateful because they have not kept God aside.

He praised the unity of the Berom Nation, saying his administration is God’s mandate and God will prevail in the affairs of the State.

Governor Mutfwang commended His Royal Majesty the Gbong Gwom Jos Da Jacob Gyang Buba for leading the Berom Nation in a good direction and also appreciated all the members of the Berom nation for worshipping God, saying they came in their large numbers not to worship idols, but God Almighty.

While Speaking on the recent Appeal Court judgement on Plateau State, said he is praying for God’s divine will upon the people of Plateau State and for the Berom nation to also pray for Nigeria as a whole for God’s peace to be restored to Nigeria.