Mutfwang Tasks Appointees On Paradigm Shift In Leadership

Share

...Urges them to Prioritize Service, Accountability.

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has emphasized the need for a paradigm shift in leadership, urging government officials to work with urgency, accountability, and integrity.

Governor Mutfwang stated this during a retreat with all government officials, with the theme “That Plateau May Shine” held at Miango Rest Home in Bassa Local Government Area of the State.

The Governor shared his personal journey of transformation, from being a preacher to becoming a politician.

He stressed that leaders must undergo a paradigm shift to see things from a different perspective, citing his own experience of being conditioned to believe that politics was bad and ungodly. However, he realized that it’s possible to be a person of character and values before venturing into politics.

Mutfwang also highlighted the importance of unity and collective effort in achieving progress.

He stressed that the time for working in isolation or prioritizing personal gain over collective progress is over.

“Assume we have only one year to make an impact. Let’s not postpone what can be done today for tomorrow. There is no time for slumber, no time for selfishness,” he said.

The governor urged appointees to see their roles as an opportunity to serve and make a difference, regardless of their tenure. He warned against complacency, reminding officials that, apart from himself and the deputy governor, no one is guaranteed tenure.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized the importance of integrity and personal accountability, urging officials to be guided by a sense of duty to God and humanity rather than mere political loyalty.

He encouraged officials to rise to the occasion, make a difference, and work with integrity, regardless of their position or tenure.

The governor further emphasized the need to seize opportunities and act quickly, citing the state’s potential for growth and development.

He expressed concern over the state’s declining educational standards, agricultural productivity, and healthcare system, vowing to implement policies that will drive sustainable progress.

Mutfwang’s speech was a call to action, urging officials to be radical in their commitment to governance and work together to create positive change.

Speaking to Journalists after the opening session of the retreat Commissioner of Information Hon. Joyce Ramnap disclosed that the aim of the Retreat is to enhance Governance and Democracy

“The Plateau State Government has convened a retreat focused on good governance and the dividends of democracy, aiming to assess its performance over the past two years and chart a direction for the state’s future.

According to the Commissioner of Information, the retreat brings together a diverse range of resource persons, including experts in governance, leadership, and development.

She added that the sessions of the retreat cover various aspects of leadership, including mindset-shifting, moral and spiritual guidance, and evaluation of the administration’s progress.

“The retreat’s objective is to provide a platform for critical thinking, reflection, and self-evaluation, ensuring that leaders take full responsibility for their roles and make the most of their time in office.

The Commissioner emphasized that leadership is a position of trust, requiring effective use of limited time to drive positive change.

She however added that the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) is participating in the retreat, providing a framework and evaluation matrix to guide the state’s governance.

Collaboration is expected to enhance the state’s development plans, addressing the concerns and needs of the people of Plateau State in a responsive and impactful manner.

New Telegraph reports that the retreat’s outcome is anticipated to have a significant impact on governance in Plateau State, as leaders strive to provide good leadership and promote the well-being of the state’s citizens.

Share

Please follow and like us: