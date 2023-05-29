Mutfwang Takes Over Plateau, Pledges To Revive Operation Rainbow, Security, Resettled IDPs

The New Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfang has pledged to urgently revive and equip the state security outfit “Operation Rainbow”, augment the existing national security apparatus and focused on the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) cutting across five local governments of the state, particularly in Northern and Central Senatorial Zone of the State.

Barr. Mutfwang stated this on Monday at the Rwang Pam Stadium Jos after being inaugurated as the Governor of the state together with his Deputy Governor, Hon. Josephine Piyo.

He added that his administration will also be focused and single-minded in his quest to bequeath rich legacies to his successors and successive generations, saying he will build on Legacies that will live long in the hearts of the Plateau people.

“It is against this backdrop that we are committed to the following thematic areas: Peace and security:

”The security of lives and property is of great importance to us as enshrined in the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. It is our topmost priority because it is the foundation that gives birth to all forms of growth and development.

”The many years of human misery, despair, hopelessness and pains our people have and are still going through must end. Under my watch, by the grace of God, no Plateau indigene will continue to live in camps other than the place of their choice.

”We call on our true friends and development partners to rally around us in this great hour of need.

By the grace of God, we will work within the constitutional provisions to defend and secure our state using multifaceted approaches.

“We will as a matter of urgency revive and equip the state security outfit “Operation Rainbow” to augment the existing national security apparatus.

”While we salute the gallantry of some of the officers and men of the various security agencies, there have a few bad eggs that have tarnished their image.

”Under this administration, we will fish such out and expose them. For those who will lay down their lives to protect our people, we promise to stand with you and appreciate you sincerely.

“We shall collaborate with critical stakeholders within and outside the state, through the constitutional provisions and institute a standing committee that will shoulder the responsibility for the resettlement of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

The Plateau State Governor also promised to deepen the operations of the Plateau Peace Building Agency (PPBA) and strengthen community relations using mechanisms that promote mediation and a dialogue-centred approach to conflict prevention and resolution.

“Fellow citizens, let me reaffirm that we shall explore all means possible within the constitutional provisions to secure our people.

“I understand clearly the enormity of the task before me and I have no illusions that it is going to be an easy ride. The state is presently under a huge debt burden of over 200 billionaires, the healthcare needs urgent attention, our school system requires a comprehensive overhaul, our infrastructure is decayed and inadequate, and practically, every sector requires urgent redress.

”I must mention that there are quick-fixie solutions to these challenges, but one thing is certain, we are prepared to take the challenges head-on and we will hit the ground running immediately”.

Other sectors that the New Plateau Governor listed include the Economy, Education, Agriculture, Tourism, Mining and Mineral development. Others are Commence and Sports Development amongst others.

Former Governor of the State Sen. Jonah David Jang, Sen. Philip Aduda, Sen. Istifanus Dung Gyang, Gbong Gwom Jos His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, the clergies, National and State Assembly Members, dignitaries amongst others attended the inauguration of the New Governor.

New Telegraph reports that the Rwang Stadium as well as Jos, Plateau State Capital witnessed heavy traffic as a result of the celebration of the new government from APC to PDP state.