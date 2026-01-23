Mutfwang Swears In Six High Court Judges In Plateau

…Reaffirms Commitment To Judicial Independence

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, on Friday, swore in six newly appointed Judges of the Plateau State High Court, describing the development as a significant step toward strengthening the rule of law and deepening democratic governance in the state.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the Victoria Gowon Auditorium, New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos, marked the formal induction of Hon. Justice Maikai Andrawus, Hon. Justice Kparbong Tongret Nanman, Hon. Justice Nkwap Diane Ngummai, Hon. Justice Mantu John Ishaku, Hon. Justice Bature Gavou Musa, and Hon. Justice Mallan Kingsley Mangai.

Addressing the gathering, Governor Mutfwang noted that the event was critical to the sustenance of democracy and the protection of citizens’ rights, stressing that the judiciary remains the last hope of the common man.

“The quality, integrity, and independence of those entrusted with judicial authority largely determine the confidence of citizens in the justice system,” the Governor said.

Congratulating the judges on their elevation to the Bench, Governor Mutfwang stated that their appointments, made upon the recommendation of the National Judicial Council and in line with constitutional provisions, reflected their years of dedication, professional competence, intellectual rigour, and proven integrity.

He expressed confidence that they would justify the trust reposed in them.

The Governor charged the judges to dispense justice without fear or favour, emphasising that their decisions would have far-reaching implications for society.

“You are called upon not merely to dispense justice, but to do so guided always by the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the dictates of your conscience. Your decisions will shape lives, resolve conflicts, preserve social order, and reinforce public trust in our democratic institutions,” he stated.

Reaffirming his administration’s commitment to judicial independence, Governor Mutfwang assured the judiciary of sustained support within available resources, noting that a strong, impartial, and well-supported judiciary is indispensable to peace, security, citizens’ well-being, and sustainable development.

“We are determined to improve judicial infrastructure, enhance welfare, and support reforms that promote efficiency and the timely delivery of justice,” he added.

The Governor further disclosed that the state government has taken concrete steps to address long-standing pension and gratuity challenges, including the clearance of outstanding gratuity arrears owed to retired judges.

According to him, the action reflects the administration’s conviction that those who served with honour deserve dignity and peace in retirement.

Governor Mutfwang urged the newly sworn-in judges to discharge their duties with humility and courage, stressing that Plateau citizens desire justice that is accessible, prompt, and fair.

“Judicial power is a sacred trust held on behalf of the people. Uphold the highest ethical standards and remain unwavering in your commitment to justice,” he admonished.

Speaking on behalf of the judges, Hon. Justice Maikai Andrawus assured the Governor and the people of Plateau State of the judges’ resolve to uphold professionalism, place public interest above personal considerations, and remain guided strictly by the rule of law.

The ceremony featured the administration of the Oath of Office and Oath of Allegiance, during which the judges pledged loyalty to the Federal Republic of Nigeria and vowed to preserve, protect, and defend the Constitution, discharge their duties conscientiously, and abide by the Code of Conduct for public officers.

The event culminated with the signing of the oath registers and the presentation of certificates to the newly sworn-in judges.

The appointees, drawn from Kanam, Langtang, Shendam, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Bokkos Local Government Areas, are seasoned legal practitioners, chief registrars, and senior legal officers.