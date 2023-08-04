Mutfwang Swears-In 19 Commissioners, Warn Against Self Aggrandisement

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang on Friday inaugurated members of his Executive Council, aimed at revitalizing the government’s efforts for effective service delivery in his mission to rebuild a unified and prosperous Plateau State.

Individuals from diverse ethnic, religious, and political backgrounds, spanning all 17 Local Government Areas of the state, flocked to the Langfield Leisure and Park in Rayfield for the inauguration ceremony.

During the swearing-in ceremony, Mutfwang urged the 19 newly appointed commissioners to prioritize the collective welfare of the state over personal ambitions.

He expressed gratitude for the substantial turnout and acknowledged the challenges in selecting the council members.

“I’m delighted to see this large gathering honouring our sons and daughters chosen to serve on the Plateau State Executive Council. Selecting these individuals hasn’t been easy, as I understand some may have expected to be here. Yet, I implore you to understand that sometimes, God’s purpose differs from our own.”

Governor Mutfwang highlighted his faith in destiny and emphasized that God’s intentions for each individual would ultimately manifest positively.

He expressed confidence in the commissioners’ capabilities and underlined his administration’s commitment to inclusivity, particularly for women and youth.

“We are dedicated to involving women and youth in our efforts. We acknowledge there’s more to be done, and we will do it. As we announce transition committees in local governments, women will likely constitute a significant portion.

“To our resilient youth, your patience will be rewarded. We are determined to mentor our youths into leadership roles.”

The governor celebrated the relative peace in the state and called upon all Plateau citizens, regardless of their faith or ethnicity, to unite for the state’s progress.

“I give thanks for the relative peace we are experiencing. Though challenges remain, I believe peace will fully return. I extend gratitude to everyone, including traditional leaders.

“Now is the time for every Plateau citizen to stand together, defending and supporting one another. Commissioners, I remind you that this is an opportunity to serve, not for personal gain.”

Governor Mutfwang also inaugurated members of the Teachers Service Commission, Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board, and Special Adviser on Gender, Barr. (Mrs) Olivia Dazyem.

Dr Kachollom Gang, speaking on behalf of the commissioners, expressed appreciation for the opportunity to serve and pledged transparency, and accountability in the best interests of the state.

She said they will remain committed to a successful tenure with the support of Plateau citizens.

Meanwhile, Governor Caleb Mutfwang has allocated portfolios to the newly inaugurated Commissioners as follows:

Mr Peter L Gwom from Barkin Ladi Local Government area has been appointed to lead the Ministry of Environment. Hon. Sule Musa Haruna from Bassa will oversee the Ministry of Commerce, Adams Bulus Leshak from Bokkos will head the Works Ministry, and Hon. Musa Ibrahim Ashoms of Jos East will manage the Ministry of Information and Culture. Peter Nyam Gai from Jos North has taken on the role of overseeing Lands and Survey.

Additionally, Mr Jatau Davou Gyang from Jos South has been tasked with the Ministry of Transport, Mr Bugama Samson Ishaku of Kanke has been assigned to the Ministry of Agriculture, and Hon. Ephraim Usman of Kanam will be responsible for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs. Hon. Joshua Lever Ubandoma of Langtang North will lead the Housing and Urban Development Ministry, and Associate Prof. Obert Gossele Nanjul from Langtang South will head the Ministry of Science and Technology.

The remaining Commissioners include Mrs. Caroline Pangiang from Mikang, who will lead the Ministry for Women Affairs, Mrs. Dongkum Grace Shwarta of Pankshin, who will head the Ministry of Finance, and Mr. Chrysanthus Dawam of Quaanpan, responsible for Budget and Planning.

Dr. (Mrs.) Kachollom Pyam Gang of Riyom will serve as the Commissioner for Higher Education, Hon. Noel Naanniap Nkup of Shendam will oversee Water Resources and Energy, and Mr Nyalun M. Salisu of Wase will be in charge of Secondary Education.

Bashir Lawandi Datti of Jos North will lead the Sports and Youth Ministry, Dr Cletus Shurkuk of Pankshin will manage Health, and Mrs Jamila Tukur of Qur’ann-Pan will be the Commissioner for Tourism and Hospitality.