Mutfwang Sponsors 200 Plateau Students For Medical, ICT Studies In India

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, on Tuesday formally launched the Mutfwang Legacy Scholarship Scheme, approving the sponsorship of 200 Plateau State students for undergraduate degree programmes in Medical Sciences, Engineering, and Information and Communication Technology (ICT) at Sanskaram University, India.

Speaking at the farewell ceremony held in Jos, Governor Mutfwang described the initiative as a strategic, merit-driven investment in human capital development aimed at securing the future of Plateau State through education, discipline, and global exposure.

He explained that the beneficiaries, drawn from the state’s three senatorial zones, emerged through a transparent, competitive, and strictly merit-based selection process, independently supervised by the partner university to ensure credibility.

“This process was not manipulated or influenced in any way. Everyone selected is here because of hard work and excellence. If they did not earn it by merit, nobody would be discussing them,” the governor said.

Governor Mutfwang stressed that the programme was deliberately insulated from political, institutional, or quota considerations.

“We did not allocate slots to politicians, local governments, or institutions. We insisted that this first batch must be purely merit-based because Plateau State has produced some of the brightest minds in this country, and we believe God has blessed us with excellence,” he stated.

He charged the students to uphold discipline, moral integrity, and academic excellence as worthy ambassadors of Plateau State and Nigeria.

“What God is giving you through us are wings to fly. When the hour of temptation comes, remember where you are coming from. Devote yourselves to excellence, because the future of Plateau State and Nigeria will depend on you,” the governor admonished.

The governor also unveiled broader reforms in the education sector, revealing that the 2026 budget provides for a special research fund for Plateau indigenes in tertiary institutions, expanded postgraduate programmes at Plateau State University, and enhanced support for Master’s and PhD research.

“This is just the beginning. We are deliberately investing in our institutions so they can compete favourably at national and global levels,” he said, reaffirming his administration’s resolve to build a new Plateau where no one is left behind and where religion or ethnicity will not hinder progress.

In her remarks, the Commissioner for Education, Dr. Kachollom Pyam Gang, described the scheme as a historic milestone in Plateau State’s educational advancement, noting that it was unprecedented for a sitting governor to sponsor as many as 200 students for overseas studies at once.

She commended Governor Mutfwang’s vision and personal sacrifice, stating that the beneficiaries’ admission into Sanskaram University was earned strictly on merit through discipline and academic excellence.

“Excellence is not a destination; it is a habit. Return with knowledge, with stories, and with the passion to build a healthier and more prosperous Plateau State,” she urged the students.

The Acting Executive Secretary of the Plateau State Scholarship Board, Mrs. Nankus Adams Ngwalang, applauded the governor for the initiative, describing it as the most impactful intervention the board has witnessed. She noted that the administration has increased bursary allowances, sponsored scholarships to Liberty University, and granted the board greater autonomy to operate in the interest of peace and development.

Speaking on behalf of parents, Mr. Fabong Adanchin expressed deep gratitude to the governor, describing the initiative as transformative.

“I did not support you in the last election, but good leadership won me over. Today, my son is going to India purely on merit. This seed you have sown will outlive us, because the child of a widow, a poor man, and an orphan can now access quality education,” he said.