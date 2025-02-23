Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang in a decisive move to protect the environment, address security challenges, and safeguard the well-being of citizens of the State has signed Executive Order 001 of 2025, suspending all mining activities across the state.

The governor made this announcement during a stakeholders’ engagement held at the Twin Theater, New Government House, Jos, which brought together traditional rulers, community leaders, local government chairmen, and representatives from mining communities.

Mutfwang stated that the suspension was necessary to curb illegal mining, mitigate land degradation, combat child labor, and address escalating security threats, including the influx of unregulated foreign miners, which has fueled banditry, kidnapping, drug trafficking, and illegal firearms possession in mining communities.

“As the Chief Security Officer of the State, it is my duty to ensure the safety of our people. Given the rising security concerns associated with illegal mining, we must take decisive action.

“All mining operations are hereby suspended until further notice. This measure is aimed at restoring order and ensuring that Plateau’s resources are harnessed for the benefit of its people,”Mutfwang declared.

To ensure a structured and sustainable approach to mining in the state, the government will collaborate with the Federal Government, local authorities, host communities, and mineral rights holders to establish a monitoring framework and enforce Community Development Agreements (CDA) that guarantee socio-economic benefits for host communities.

Governor Mutfwang emphasized: “This suspension is a crucial step towards securing our communities from the threats posed by unregulated mining activities.

“It is not intended to target individuals or hinder economic progress but rather to ensure that mining is conducted in a responsible and sustainable manner.”

To oversee the implementation of mining reforms, the Governor inaugurated a Technical Committee on Mining Reform, chaired by the Commissioner for Justice, Philemon Dafi.

The committee is tasked with, Verifying mining licenses to ensure compliance with regulations. Gathering data on mining sites for better resource management and Regulating illegal mining operations to curb environmental and security concerns.

The Committee has the responsibility of Recommending designated mining areas to prevent encroachment on residential lands.

The Governor explained that the Plateau State Government remains committed to ensuring that mining activities contribute meaningfully to the state’s economic growth while prioritizing security, environmental protection, and community development.

The Gbong Gwom Jos and Chairman of Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs, His Majesty, Da Jacob Gyang Buba thanked Governor Mutfwang for taken the decision and assured him of the unwavering support of the traditional rulers towards implementing the Executive Order to safeguard the people and the future of Plateau state.

