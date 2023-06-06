Mutfwang Sets Up Committee To Recover Govt Property Auctioned By Lalong

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has constituted a Task Force on the recovery of the government property purported auctioned by the immediate past Governor of the State, Barr. Simon Lalong

Mutfwang in a press statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of the State, Arc. Samuel N. Jatau said the task Force is to be headed by the Retired Permanent Secretary of the State, Mr Isaac Wadak Chairman.

Members of the Committee include David Zoyong, Akims Mamot, and Barr. Damian Shekarau and Nura Shehu.

Others are Mr Raymond Dangrem, Representative Comm. Of Police, Mr Nantip Bedur and Barr. Pam Gyang Davou to serve as Secretary.

According to the Statement, the Task Force has the responsibility to Identify and trace all Government properties that were purported to have been auctioned across the country.

Also to ascertain whether or not due process was adhered to in the exercise and Recovery of all Government Assets that were purported/or inappropriately acquired by individuals/groups/or corporate entities

The Taskforce is made recommendations that will lead to the recovery of Government assets and safeguard future occurrences.

The Task Force has six (6) weeks within which to complete the assignment.