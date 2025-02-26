Mutfwang Sets To Renovate NYSC Permanent Camp 

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang on Wednesday disclosed that his administration has concluded plans to renovate the permanent site of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) orientation camp at Mangu.

Mutfwang disclosed this in a statement issued by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports Development, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms while in the audience of the Plateau State Coordinator of the NYSC in Jos.

The Commissioner expressed appreciation for the various contributions and interventions by corps members over the years in the development of the state.

The Commissioner said some corp members came to Jos to serve but that the City has now become a gold mine for them and now making significant impact in the state.

Ashoms described Governor Mutfawang as a youth-friendly governor who prefers to work rather than to talk, pointing out that in no distant time, the NYSC permanent orientation camp will be renewed and put to use.

The Commissioner gave the assurance that the Ministry will collaborate with the NYSC in areas of mutual interest, stating that the Ministry is home to the NYSC and that they should always feel free to call in at any given time.

Earlier, the Plateau Coordinator of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Jonathan Yavala stated that the purpose of their visit was to congratulate the Commissioner and welcome him to the Ministry of Youth and Sports Development, adding that records showed that the scheme has always related well with the ministry, and expressed the hope that the relationship would even be better now.

Yavala noted that “as a scheme, we are about service delivery and NYSC has its corp members all over the federation and in every community, carrying out their primary assignments, community development service and the skills acquisition entrepreneurship development which is about equipping the corps members to be self-employed when they leave the service.”

The coordinator explained that the corps members are usually encouraged to assist in training members of their communities on the skills they acquire to enable them to also be self-reliant.

He mentioned popular brands such as Dr Fish, Elim Water, and Bima Hospital as testaments to what the NYSC has produced in Plateau State.

He gave a brief of how some corp members have impacted their host communities such as the renovation and conversion of a building around Gidan Bege in Jos to a fully equipped clinic while another corps member at Lamingo, is providing scholarships for 10 students and issuing stationaries and books to schools, among many others.

Yavala commended Governor Mutfwang for visiting the orientation camp at Mangu and for taking the initiative of renovating the facility.

He expressed the belief that the camp will be put to use and urged the government to equally strengthen the security architecture of the camp when the renovation work is completed.

In another development, Musa Ibrahim Ashoms has undertaken an on-the-spot assessment of the ongoing work at the Jos Township Stadium, located at Ibrahim Dasuki Street.

Accompanied by the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry, Nuhu Tamba, the Commissioner described sports as a unifying factor, hence the need for the initiative.

He said that on completion of the renovation work, would boost the confidence of athletes in the state, affirming that it will eradicate youth restiveness and also curb criminal activities, among others.

While taking the Commissioner around the facility, the Director of Sports, Jos Township Stadium, Ezra Gonen said the Stadium is going to be the centre of attraction within the middle belt when the work is completed.

He explained that, even with the renovation work ongoing the state is hosting the National Sports Festival, North Central Zone V comprising Niger, Nasarwa, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, and Plateau as host.

