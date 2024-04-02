Mutfwang seeks unity in Plateau PDP

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has urged Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) elders to uphold the party’s values and contribute to promoting coexistence, unity, tolerance, and cooperation.

Mutfwang stated this yesterday in Jos during a breakfast meeting with stakeholders and PDP Elders’ Forum members.

He cautioned against actions that could lead to conflicts within the party.

He stressed the need for inclusivity and consensus-building.

He said: “The PDP belongs to the people of Plateau; it is a platform they have identified with since 1999.

“It is imperative to have the body of elders functioning, as their wisdom is invaluable in guiding the party.”

Mutfwang said the party would soon commence the congress process, urging elders to demonstrate leadership and provide good counsel for peace to prevail.

The Chairman of the PDP Elders’ Forum, Chief Raymond Dabo, expressed gratitude for the governor’s leadership and reiterated the elders’ commitment to supporting the party’s progress.