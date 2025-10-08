Mutfwang Seeks Secure, Violence-Free Plateau

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has stressed his government’s commitment to protecting life and property.

Speaking through his Director of Press and Public Affairs Gyang Bere yesterday, he said he is determined to restore hope amid crises. Bere said the state was thrown into turmoil when Mutfwang was elected in 2023.

He said: “Rather than engage in a blame game, the governor took decisive actions. “He visited Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) in Riyom, Barkin-Ladi, Mangu, and Bokkos, some of whom had lived in camps for nearly two decades.

“His presence and assurances brought renewed hope to traumatized families, who for the first time felt that government genuinely cared about their plight.

“Governor Mutfwang also reframed the narrative of Plateau’s insecurity. Instead of the often-repeated rhetoric of ‘herder-farmer clashes’, he courageously defined the killings as genocide against defenseless rural communities.”