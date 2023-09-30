Mutfwang Seeks Collaboration With Plateau Indigenes In Federal Service

The Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has convened an assembly of Plateau indigenes employed in the Federal Civil Service Abuja calling for their collective efforts to enhance the state’s progress.

A statement signed and issued by Governor Mutfwang Director Press Mr Gyang Bere said the meeting which was the first of its kind held at the Ladi Kwali Hall, Continental Hotel, Abuja, had in attendance, Directors, Deputy Directors, Assistant Deputy Directors, and representatives ofNon-Governmentall Organizations.

The Governor urged them to work in unison across all the Federal Ministries, Departments and Agencies and ensure that what belongs to Plateau State is diligently protected and delivered to the people.

He said Plateau people are looking up to them for their contributions to the upliftment of the state. ³Describing the interface as historic, Governor Mutfwang noted that elections have come and gone and it is now time for the people to join hands to correct the negative narrative about the statetoo attractive development.

He said, “All of you came into Abuja in search of greener pastures for you and your families but God has raised you to somewhere that you need to look beyond your families. You need to know that the destinies of many people are connected to your destinies.

“There is a need for us to begin to put our heads together and create the necessary synergy that will help us to build the image of Plateau state within the federal system and hopefully, there will be dividends that we can bring from such synergy”,

Governor Mutfwang encouraged them to be their brother’s keepers and look after each other to build a synergy that would impact the state positively.

“The Federal Government has the largest share of the budget of the Federation. We are looking forward to having more federal presence in Plateau State in every sector. We need to see roads that belong to the Federal Government brought back to life to enhance transportation.

“We want to see the federal government’s presence in health, and education. We want to partner with the Federal Government in mineral development because Plateau is a basket of mineral resources. We want to see how we can rebuild our relationship within the Federal authorities to ensure all the advantages that come to Plateau State from the Federation are well harnessed”, he stated.

The Governor said his administration is doing everything possible to carry every segment of the society in governance, saying the veterans, the young and the middle-aged have been appointed as Commissioners and into other positions to give all a sense of belonging.

He emphasized that women and people with disabilities were also appointed as key government functionaries and expressed the desire to ensure that everybody had a sense of belonging.

He praised the former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ahmed Idris Wase, Senator Istifanus Gyang and Senate Minority Leader, Senator Simon Mwadkwon who influenced the siting of Federal Government projects in the state.

The Senate Minority Leader and Senator representing Plateau North, Sen. Simon Mwadkwon applauded Governor Mutfwang for the initiative and called for brotherhood among Plateau indigenes working in the Federal Capital Territory.

In the same vein, former Nigerian Ambassador and Former Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bagudu Hirse also applauded the initiative and urged Plateau indigenes in Abuja to cultivate the spirit of brotherhood.

In their separate remarks, Members representing Langtang North/Langtang South constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Beni Lar and Secretary to the Government of the State, Arc. Samuel Jatau expressed gratitude for the turnout and said the meeting should be sustained in the spirit of one Plateau.

Other prominent personalities who attended the meeting included Senator representing Plateau South, AVM Napoleon Bali (Retired), Chief of Staff, Government House, Hon. Jeremiah Satmark, Member representing Jos South/Jos East Federal Constituency, Dachung Musa Bagos, a Member representing Barkin-Ladi/Riyom Federal Constituency, Hon. Ibrahim Peter Gyendeng, Member representing Shendam/Quan’apan/Mikang Federal Constituency, Hon. Isaac Kwallu, Member representing Bassa/Jos North Federal Constituency, Hon. Musa Agah, members of the State Executive Council, illustrious sons and daughters of Plateau State residence in Abuja.