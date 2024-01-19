Mutfwang S’Court Victory: Plateau Muslim Faithful Holds Thanksgiving Prayers In Jos

Thousands of Muslim faithful in Plateau State on Friday organised a thanksgiving prayer at Jos Central Mosque to thank God for the victory of Governor Caleb Mutfwang at the Supreme Court.

The Supreme Court had last week affirmed the election of Governor Caleb Mutfwang as the Governor of the State after the Appeal Court judgment that had nullified his election.

New Telegraph reports that the state has in the days past witnessed Jubilations and celebrations in all nooks and crannies of the state as people in their numbers celebrate Governor Mutfwang’s Victory.

The chief Imam of Jos Central Mosque, Sheik Lawal Adam led the thanksgiving prayers and also prayed for the success of the Mutfwang administration.

Speaking newsmen shortly after the thanksgiving prayer, Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development, Hon.Bashir Lawandi Datti said that it was fitting for them to return to God who gave them victory.

Datti said that Mutfwang was the popular choice of Plateau and God ensured that the mandate was not stolen.

The commissioner assured the people of good governance now that the legal distractions have been dispensed of.

“At first we prayed for his success at the Supreme Court and today are gathered here to thank God for the victory he gave us. The governor is a youth-friendly governor and I am a good example, it is assumed that his excellency will carry the youth along.

“I want to assure the peace-loving people of Plateau and the youth in particular, that this government is ours. Mutfwang has promised to work with the youth and he will keep his promise,” stated.

Also Speaking the Plateau State Commissioner for Secondary Education, Alhaji Muhammed Nyalun said that the prayer was also for peaceful coexistence in the state.

Nyalun said that the Mutfwang administration already has a blueprint for education we expect full cooperation from the people.

“We aim to improve the quality of education for the Plateau child irrespective of religion or any background. The governor has demonstrated this in the recent construction and rehabilitation of secondary schools that is ongoing,” he added.

The Chairman, of Wase Local Government, and also ALGON Chairman in the State Hon. Hamisu Anani said Governor Mutfwang’s administration came on board with a ready blueprint.

Hon. Anani said that what was needed was the cooperation and support of Plateau citizens to enable them to see what was good for them.

“We already have good plans for the people and that is why we accompany everything with prayers to see God’s intervention to execute the good blueprint successfully.

However, there was a celebration at the Sharna Hotel Bauchi Road Jos after the Friday prayers.