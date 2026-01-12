Mutfwang Salutes Tinubu’s Renewed Commitment To Nat’l Security

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, has commended President Bola Tinubu for his resilience and renewed commitment to repositioning the Armed Forces and decisively tackling insecurity across the country, following the approval of the recruitment of 1,000 Forest Guards for Plateau State.

Mutfwang disclosed this yesterday during a Thanksgiving and Interdenominational Church Service to mark the 2026 Armed Forces Remembrance Day, held at the Our Lady of Fatima Cathedral, Laranto, Jos North Local Government Area.

The solemn service drew senior military officers, government officials, members of the clergy, and worshippers who gathered to honour fallen and serving members of the Armed Forces.

Mutfwang described the gathering as a powerful symbol of unity and national gratitude, saying the ecumenical service underscored the critical role of the Armed Forces in preserving peace, security, and national cohesion.

He said: “Without their sacrifice and unwavering commitment, many of us would not be enjoying the peace we often take for granted.”