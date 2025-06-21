Mutfwang Saddened By Mob Action In Mangu

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has expressed deep sorrow and condemnation over the mob action that led to the deaths of eight travelers in Mangun District of Mangu Local Government Area on Friday, June 20, 2025.

The victims, reportedly traveling from Zaria in Kaduna State to Quan’pan Local Government Area for a wedding, mistakenly entered Mangun around 6 p.m., a community reeling from sustained terrorist attacks. Their arrival in the tense environment tragically resulted in a violent mob assault.

According to preliminary reports, eight lives were lost while several others sustained injuries and are receiving treatment at the General Hospital in Mangu.

Governor Mutfwang, who visited the survivors and the site of the attack, described the incident as utterly condemnable and avoidable. He noted that Mangun and neighboring districts such as Chakfem in Mangu and Mushere in Bokkos have faced over a month of coordinated terrorist assaults, causing mass displacements and persistent casualties. However, he stressed that these challenges do not justify the mob action against innocent travelers.

“Today is a tragic day for us in Plateau State,” the Governor said. “I never imagined such a senseless act of violence could occur within our borders. Our youths, who have shown commendable courage in supporting security agencies, must not turn around and take the law into their own hands. This incident is a rude shock and cannot be swept under the carpet.”

Governor Mutfwang assured the public that Plateau remains safe for travelers and revealed he had spoken with Kaduna State Governor and the Emir of Zazzau to express condolences over the incident. A high-powered delegation will also be sent to Zaria to formally commiserate with the government and people of Kaduna State.

He extended heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved families and stressed that jungle justice has no place in a civilized society.

The Governor directed hospitals treating the injured to provide optimal care, with all medical bills to be covered by the state government. He reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to justice and support for the victims and their families.

He also tasked security agencies to conduct a thorough investigation and implement measures to prevent future occurrences.

Condemning the ongoing killings and destruction in Bokkos, Mangu, Riyom, Barkin Ladi, and Bassa LGAs, Governor Mutfwang lamented the worsening humanitarian crisis in the state and prayed for peace and healing for all affected communities.

“Plateau people are known for their hospitality and peaceful nature,” he said. “Under my leadership, we will continue to uphold these values and build a state where all are welcome and protected.”

