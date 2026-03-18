Mutfwang Sacks Six Aides, Suspends Assembly Commission Chair

Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang of Plateau State has approved the immediate removal of six political appointees in a sweeping move aimed at strengthening governance and enhancing service delivery.

The decision, conveyed in a letter dated March 17, 2026, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau.

Governor Mutfwang also announced the suspension of Johnbull Shakarau, Chairman of the House of Assembly Service Commission, over alleged misconduct.

According to the statement, the action forms part of a broader strategy by the administration to reposition government operations in line with its policy direction and performance targets.

“The Governor has approved the relief from office of some political appointees. This decision is part of ongoing efforts to reposition government for greater efficiency, improved service delivery, and alignment with the administration’s strategic priorities,” the statement read.

Those relieved of their appointments are Hon. Timothy Golu, Hon. Gwottson Fom, Hon. Nanbol Rimvyat, Hon. Nannim J. Langyi, Hon. Paul N. Datugum, and Hon. Nimchak Rims. They served in various liaison and advisory capacities within the administration.

On the suspension of Hon. Shakarau, who is the Chairman of the Assembly Commission, the government said the action followed conduct deemed inconsistent with the standards and administrative procedures expected of his office, noting that the matter is currently under official review.

The state government expressed appreciation to the affected officials for their contributions and wished them well in their future endeavours. It also directed them to immediately hand over all government property and official documents in their possession.