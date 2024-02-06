Mutfwang Sacks Plateau University VC, Four Others

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang on Tuesday sacked the Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University, Professor Bernard Matau.

New Telegraph recalls that Matau was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the state university while serving as the Commissioner for Higher Education in the previous administration led by former Governor Simon Lalong.

It was gathered that the Vice Chancellor, whose tenure has not yet expired, was removed from office along with four other heads of tertiary institutions in the state.

The affected individuals include the Rector of Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi; the Provost of College of Health Technology, Pankshin; the Provost of College of Health Technology, Zawan; and the Provost of College of Education, Gindiri.

A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Samuel Jatau, confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen.

Similarly, the governor has also approved the removal of the following heads of tertiary institutions: Plateau State University, Bokkos; Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi; College of Education, Gindiri; College of Health Technology, Zawan; and College of Health Technology, Pankshin.”

The statement, which offered no reason for their removal, stated that all affected heads should take note and hand over any government property in their possession to the next most senior officers in the institutions immediately.

It added, “The governor has also approved the cancellation of recruitment earlier conducted by tertiary institutions in 2022 and early 2023 that have been under suspension.” “Consequently, applications for an all-inclusive recruitment for all tertiary institutions would be advertised.” The statement quoted the governor as thanking the chairman and members of the Governing Council for the services rendered in the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.