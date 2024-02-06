Mutfwang Sacks Plateau University VC, Four Others

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang on Tuesday sacked the Vice Chancellor of Plateau State University, Professor Bernard Matau.
New Telegraph recalls that Matau was appointed as the Vice Chancellor of the state university while serving as the Commissioner for Higher Education in the previous administration led by former Governor Simon Lalong.
It was gathered that the Vice Chancellor, whose tenure has not yet expired, was removed from office along with four other heads of tertiary institutions in the state.
The affected individuals include the Rector of Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin Ladi; the Provost of College of Health Technology, Pankshin; the Provost of College of Health Technology, Zawan; and the Provost of College of Education, Gindiri.
A statement issued by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Samuel Jatau, confirmed the development in a statement made available to newsmen.
READ ALSO:
- Plateau Killings: Reintroduce Forest Guards, NCYP Urges Tinubu
- Plateau Killings: It’s Orchestrated Act Of Genocide – Ohanaeze
- Plateau Massacre: Northern Reps Condemn Killings, Demand Probe
The statement partly read, “His Excellency, the Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barrister Caleb Mutfwang, has approved the dissolution of the Governing Council of Plateau State University, Bokkos, with immediate effect.
It added, “The governor has also approved the cancellation of recruitment earlier conducted by tertiary institutions in 2022 and early 2023 that have been under suspension.”
“Consequently, applications for an all-inclusive recruitment for all tertiary institutions would be advertised.”
The statement quoted the governor as thanking the chairman and members of the Governing Council for the services rendered in the state and wished them success in their future endeavours.