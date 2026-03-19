Mutfwang Sacks 6 Aides, Suspends Assembly Commission Chair

Plateau State Governor Caleb Mutfwang has approved the immediate removal of six political appointees in a sweeping move aimed at strengthening governance and enhance service delivery.

The decision, conveyed in a statement dated March 17, 2026, and signed by the Secretary to the State Government, Samuel Jatau, also announced the suspension of Johnbull Shakarau, Chairman of the House of Assembly Service Commission, over alleged misconduct.

According to the statement, the action forms part of a broader strategy by the administration to reposition government operations in line with its policy direction and performance targets. “The governor has approved the relief from office of some political appointees.