Mutfwang Revisits Abandoned Projects, Upgrade Slums To Urban Centers

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has approved the mobilization of contractors to various abandoned project sites in the State in a bid to upgrade slums to urban centres within the Jos Bukuru metropolis

The Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development Hon. Joshua Ubandoma Laven while taking a tour to abandoned project sites and monitoring compliance by contractors said the Mutfwang administration is committed to improving the living conditions of the masses who overwhelmingly voted for him and stood by him during his legal battles.

Laven was at the Utonko Nunku, Abattoir road with 9 span fly over a bridge handled by P. W Nigeria Limited abandoned for almost 11 years due to lack of continuation in government policies as well as the 5-kilometer road networks in the Utan area of Jos North handled by Rick Rock Nigeria Limited said the state government will leave no stone unturned to ensure these projects are completed before the end of this year.

The Commissioner also visited the abandoned Sabon Gari, Tudun Wada, Kabong satellite market road Network, being handled by Jolex Construction Nigeria Limited awarded in 2017 at the cost of N1.8 billion without any form of mobilization to the contractor.

Laven and his team were at the abandoned rehabilitation of 24.1-kilometre road networks in Bukuru Jos South LGA for about 11 years handled by P. W Nigeria Limited. The Ama streets, Mallam Kure, and Fatima road networks are handled by Wakema Construction Nigeria Limited as well as the construction of roads in Angwan Rogo with a spur linking Ali Kazaureise handled by Latokem Construction Limited and Bridge respectively.

Laven who was perturbed by the inability of Rick Rock Construction company to mobilise to the site having received a mobilization fee gave the company three days to go back to the site or risk revocation of the 11-year contract.

The Commissioner expressed worries over the lack of continuation of people’s centred projects outlined to better the living conditions of citizens of the state by the last administration amounting to deliberate wastage of government resources.

“In line with the directives of Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, all contractors handling projects in the state should go back to the site and mobilization fees were paid to them.

“We have gone around the various people’s centred projects, some started 11 years ago and were not continued by the last administration. Some were awarded 7 years ago by the last administration but the mobilization fee was not made available to the contractor, allowing the contractor to deploy his money on site for over a year before receiving pieces meal as payment with taxes is removed is very unfortunate.

“You have seen the Utonko, Nunku, Abattoir road which was at its final level for citizens of the state to start using it but was left by the last administration and water washed away the gravel, and asphalt, leading to erosion. If only this was completed, we wouldn’t be here. Many of the abandoned projects are like that including those the last administration awarded.”

“But Barr Caleb Mutfwang is not interested in who is the contractor or contractors handling these projects, he has directed that all uncompleted projects must be completed because they’re people-centred projects. P. W Nigeria Limited has gone to the site, Jolex Construction Nigeria Limited is also deploying equipment to the site, and so I expected Rick Rock Nigeria Limited to do the same.

“We have overcome distractions and are ready for good governance. We will not tolerate any act of sabotage. I gave you three days to go back to the site while discussions on other variations due to current economic realities continued.

Earlier speaking on behalf of P.W Nigeria Limited Engr. Mike Ajiboye assured us that the Utunku, Nunku, Abattoir Road and 9 fly over the bridge will be ready in no distance time.

“We are so happy to be back on site on the Plateau. We are here to start work because we have received the mobilization fee as promised by the Governor and that is why you can see that we have mobilized fully back to the site.

“The remaining work here will not take up to 6 months, before the six months, people will start using this road.” He promised

The Managing Director (MD) of Jolex Construction Nigeria Limited Mr John Chinedu said the earlier duration as contained in the contract agreement is 12 months but a lot has been done already and won’t take much to complete the road networks.

“The project is a 6.9 kilometre awarded in 2017 at the cost of N1.8 billion and there was no advanced payment but we went on site. Before we got our advanced payment it was after one year and the payment was in four instalments, that was one of our greatest challenges.

“We initially had 12 months calendar year agreement, but we have done 45% to 50% of the job. I am sure. That the remaining work won’t take us 12 months again to complete the work.”