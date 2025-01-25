Mutfwang Reveals Plans To Remodel Youth Centre Jos

Share

…Tasks Youth to embrace peace and development.

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has disclosed his readiness to remodel the Dadin Kowa Youth Centre Jos to serve as a hub for youth development activities, including skill acquisition, entrepreneurship development, and innovation.

The Governor expressed his satisfaction with the behaviour of Plateau State youths over the last one and a half years.

The Governor represented by the Commissioner of Youths and Sports, Hon. Noel Nkup disclosed this while speaking during the election and inauguration of the Speaker and Members of the Central Working Committee of the Plateau Youths Council at the Azi Nyako Youth Centre Jos

Governor Mutfwang added that the remodelled Youth centre will feature halls for meetings and events, showrooms, and tech hubs, providing a functional space for youth engagement and development.

He also tasked Plateau Youths to continue to embrace Peace and Development of the State

According to him, the youths have been very cordial, and unhelpful activities have drastically reduced in the State.

“This positive change is attributed to the governor’s leadership style, which prioritizes the interests of the youth and encourages collaboration.

Mutfwang his administration focus has been on restructuring the Plateau Youth Council to promote effective collaboration and youth development.

He added that to ensure peaceful Youth elections, the government has adopted an inclusive approach, carrying everyone along and promoting sincerity of purpose.

He emphasized that the youth to remain peaceful, stay organized, and recognize their integral role in the administration’s development agenda.

However Nurse Aseno Amos from Riyom Local Government Council of the State was elected Unopposed with a total of 60 votes to emerge as the Speaker of the Plateau Youth Council, While Drenkat was elected Deputy Speaker, Ezekiel Gowal Clerk and John Esegok was also elected Chief clerk amongst others.

Speaking after his Election, the PYC Speaker Aseno Amos expressed his gratitude and humility at the trust placed in him by the youths of Plateau State.

Chairman of the Plateau Youth Council (PYC), Comrade Panan Dapar, pledged that the State Executives of the Youth will ensure transparency and accountability in their leadership.

He also advised the youth to contribute with meaningful advice and suggestions towards creating a better future for Plateau youths.

