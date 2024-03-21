Mutfwang Restates Commitment To Youth Empowerment, Human Capital Devt

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has restated his administration’s commitment to empowering youths and ensuring human capital development in a state.

Mutfwang stated this at the Consultancy Stakeholders Engagement Forum organised by the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) in Jos on Thursday.

Represented by his Deputy, Mrs Josephine Piyo, he noted that at a time when white-collar jobs are scarce, coupled with a dwindling economy, governments at all levels must encourage skills development for the country to grow and become a powerhouse in the manufacturing sector.

The governor while commending the ITF for its commitment to the development of human resources in the public sector, he, however, charged them to leverage the expertise and resources of both the public and private sectors to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of our capacity development initiatives.

Mutfwang added that Plateau State is blessed with a wealth of talent and potential, and it is a collective responsibility to nurture and harness these assets for sustainable growth and development.

He said through strategic investments in education, training, and skills development, the people would be empowered to realise their full potential and contribute meaningfully to the socio-economic advancement of the state.

The Director General, ITF, Dr Hafeez Oluwatoyin Ogun, commended Governor Mutfwang for his enthusiasm towards human capital development, describing the Governor’s body language as a reflection of a political leader who means well for his people.

Ogun said that the Industrial Training Fund which was established by Law in 1971 to promote, accelerate, and encourage the acquisition of indigenous skills required in industry and commerce to meet developmental needs, would ensure that artisanry is standardised to the world’s best standards through its Skill-Up Artisants (SUPA) programme for enhanced skills and expertise for global recognition.

He commended Plateau State for having the highest number of registered artisans in the country, promising to push Plateau forward and take it to greater heights.

The Gbong Gwom Jos, HRH, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, stated that Plateau is blessed with lots of artisans who need more training to enhance their skills.

He expressed readiness to partner with the organisation towards building the capacity of youths in the state and the nation at large.