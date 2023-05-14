Mutfwang Rejoice With Wife Of Pioneer PDP National Chair, Mary Lar At 88

Plateau State Governor-elect, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has rejoice with the wife of the First National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Amb. Prof. Mary Solomon Lar on her 88th birthday celebration.

Barr. Mutfwang in his felicitation message issued by his Media Aide, Mr Gyang Bere on Sunday in Jos described Amb. Lar, the widow of Chief Solomon Lar, as an embodiment of humility, selfless and an accomplished educationist, who have planted several schools that have moulded respected sons and daughters of the land who are contributing in no small scale to the development of the nation.

He said her wealth of experience and quest for quality education has turned around the educational sector in Plateau and beyond positively.

Mutfwang recalled with gratitude the immense contributions of Mama to Plateau State, particularly during the Emancipation programme of our father, Late Chief Lar, whose indelible footprints of success and enduring legacies are visible across the state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Governor-elect described the rising educational profile of Mama and her desire for girl-child education across the country as worthy of emulation, urging Nigerian leaders to build on her accomplishments toward ensuring a united society where gender equality will thrive.

“As a result of Prof. Lar’s deep involvement in nation building and determination for women to contribute their quota, Mama was appointed Nigeria’s Ambassador to the Netherlands where she represented the country to the admiration of many,” he recalled.

Barr. Mutfwang prayed God to shield and grant her more wisdom in sound health to provide moral counsel as Plateau embarks on the journey for a new and united state.