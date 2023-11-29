Mutfwang Reiterates Commitment To Tackling Insecurity

…As 600 Operatives Of Operation Rainbow Trained

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has reiterated his commitment to tackling insecurity in the State as he inaugurated 600 Neighborhood Watch Operatives, which is the state security outfit saddled with the responsibility of maintaining peace in the hinterlands, codenamed “Operation Rainbow,”

Mutfwang, represented by his deputy, Ngo Josephine Piyo said that the revitalisation of the state security outfit was part of his administration’s effort to ensure the security of lives and property.

“It is my pleasure to be here for the passing out parade of the Neighborhood Watch Operatives of Operation Rainbow. Today, we are witnessing the passing out of a crop of 600 gallant operatives who were carefully selected out of the numerous citizens of Plateau state.

“I wish to commend the Coordinator of Operation Rainbow, the Special Adviser on Security, the Chief Security Officer and other security agencies who within this short period, have transformed, tutored and nurtured these young operatives to the end products which we see before us today.

“From the reports I have received and the parade we witnessed today, there is ample evidence that these soon-to-be gallant security officials have been put through the mills and have come out refined and ready to contribute their quota to the state’s effort to securing lives and property in our dear state”

Mutfwang stated that the revitalisation of the outfit was timely as it was coming when the state was at a critical period and needed consolidation on the gains of tackling security challenges that have ravaged the state for years.

He urged the operatives to do their best to secure local communities by reporting early warning signs for swift security intervention, adding that the state desires to create a conducive working atmosphere for every citizen to conduct their lawful business.

He cautioned the operatives and stated that his administration would not allow indiscipline and unprofessional conduct and must treat matters of security and safeguarding the lives and properties of citizens with utmost importance.

Mutfwang commended the NSCDC for training and accommodating the operatives and all other instructors from different security agencies for their input in training the young men and women.

The governor expressed his sincere appreciation to the President, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, for his support to state-owned security outfits in the country which he said has helped to beef up the strength of security and an enhanced capacity to confront diverse security challenges faced by states.

Earlier, the Coordinator, of Operation Rainbow, AIG Bashir Dabup Makama (Rtd) in a remark said that the establishment which the Plateau State House of Assembly passed cited as “PLATEAU STATE RAINBOW AND NEIGHBORHOOD WATCH LAW 2012” and assented to on 20th March 2013 was set up to perform community policing duties by operatives in their various localities.

Makama stated that the modus operandi of the outfit was also to provide accurate and timely information on security situations in all wards, which are gathered and shared with appropriate security agencies including the Nigerian Police for necessary proactive measures to be taken.

He appreciated the Caleb Mutfwang administration for revitalising the moribund security outfit promising to strengthen the security network in the state for sustainable peace, security and economic development.

He added that the operatives would ensure an enduring peace and security of lives and property in the state through the process of proper articulation and development of all-embracing measures to adequately address, contain and nip in the bud, within the norms of democracy and rule of law, on issues that could potentially lead to crisis.

Makama revealed that other batches of operatives would soon be recruited and trained to augment the number on the ground and concerted efforts are being made to activate the Neighborhood Watch in all the 17 LGAs.