Mutfwang Reiterates Commitment To Resettling Displaced Persons

Share

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to resettling displaced persons and restoring communities affected by violent conflicts.

The Governor made this known at the 2024 annual conference of the Conference of Autochthonous Ethnic Communities Development Association (CONAECDA) held at the weekend in Jos.

Governor Mutfwang, represented by his Senior Special Assistant on Middle Belt Nationalities, Hon. Dan Kwada, emphasized the importance of fulfilling campaign promises.

“Our priority is to ensure the safe return and dignified resettlement of displaced persons”.

He mentioned specific steps taken by the administration, including deploying agricultural equipment to support displaced communities and establishing committees to facilitate their return.

The conference, themed “Returning, Resettling, and Rehabilitating Displaced Communities,” provided a platform to address the persistent challenges of displacement and insecurity.

He added that the Governor Mutfwang administration has begun implementing measures to resettle displaced persons, including deploying agricultural equipment and establishing committees.

He stressed the need for unity among ethnic groups to achieve lasting peace and sustainable development.

The National Coordinator of CONAECDA, Dr. Zuwaghu Bonat, emphasized the urgency of restoring displaced persons to their ancestral homes.

“The focus on returning, resettling, and rehabilitating displaced communities is intentional. We understand the urgency of restoring our people to their homes, regardless of religious or traditional affiliations,” he said.

Dr. Bonat further explained the deliberate use of terms like *Fulani terrorist militia* to distinguish between extremists and peaceful Fulani people, highlighting the need for precise language.

“When I use terms like Fulani terrorist militia, it is deliberate to distinguish between terrorists and ordinary Fulani people, many of whom are peaceful,” he clarified.

He also condemned the atrocities committed by extremist groups, describing them as inhumane.

“Slaughtering women, cutting open pregnant mothers, and killing children show a profound disregard for humanity and God. Normal human beings would not commit such acts,” he emphasized.

Similarly, Acting President of CONAECDA, Chief Joseph Gwankat, echoed the call for concerted efforts to rebuild ancestral lands and foster grassroots resistance to displacement. “This conference is a platform to strategize on rebuilding and securing our homes,” he remarked.

Former Minister of Water Resources Sarah Reng Ochekpe urged stakeholders to develop strategies for protecting and rebuilding communities.

She also commended the government’s resettlement efforts and called for proactive measures to safeguard the future.

Representing the General Officer Commanding (GOC) 3 Division of the Nigerian Army, Rukuba Lt. Col. M. Abdullahi reassured attendees of the Army’s commitment to security. “Security is a collective effort, and we cannot do it alone,” he stated, urging leaders to expose criminal elements within their communities.

He also emphasized the importance of timely and useful information in preventing attacks, adding that transparency and cooperation with security agencies are vital.

The conference brought together leaders from 15 northern states, reaffirming their collective resolve to address displacement and insecurity.

Share

Please follow and like us: