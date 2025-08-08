Mutfwang Receives World Bank Group In Plateau

…partners to mitigate flood and drought disasters

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has taken a decisive step towards tackling environmental challenges by initiating an institutional framework in collaboration with the World Bank to generate reliable data aimed at mitigating floods, droughts, and other natural disasters confronting the state.

The Governor disclosed this during an interactive session with the World Bank team led by Mr. Francis Samson Nkoka, Senior Disaster Management Specialist, and Mr. Oluwaseun Ayodele, Urban Development Specialist, held at the Governor’s Lodge.

Mutfwang expressed appreciation to the World Bank team for extending their support to subnational governments, particularly Plateau State, which is currently contending with recurring floods, droughts, and acute water shortages, especially in the Southern Senatorial Zone.

He stressed that accurate and up-to-date data will guide government action through effective planning and targeted interventions.

The Governor emphasised the need to strengthen the state’s urban renewal policy, combining both structural and non-structural measures such as land use planning, enforcement of building codes, and the establishment of early warning systems to combat flooding.

He commended the Plateau State Disaster Management Agency (PLASEMA) for its efforts in coordinating disaster prevention, mitigation, and community resilience initiatives aimed at minimising risks.

“Flooding remains one of the most common disasters we face, but we are also contending with drought in the Southern Zone of the state. Recently, we experienced nearly three weeks without rainfall, which destroyed early crops planted by our farmers,” the Governor said.

He noted that the ACReSAL Project, which predates his administration but is now under implementation, forms part of ongoing efforts to address these environmental threats.

However, he pointed out that the project does not currently provide for the economic recovery of drought victims, adding that such gaps must be addressed through an inclusive investment plan.

“To tackle drought, we are exploring investment in irrigation systems to compensate for losses during the rainy season, alongside other sustainable measures,” he stated.

Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to improving road infrastructure, particularly in rural communities, noting that while the Rural Access and Agricultural Marketing Project (RAAMP) has recorded progress, the government intends to deepen interventions to achieve a fully integrated approach across the state.

He underscored the central role of data in achieving these goals, pointing out that this is the reason for the strategic partnership with the World Bank to meet the needs and aspirations of the people of Plateau state, especially in rural areas where the majority reside.

Earlier, Mr. Francis Samson Nkoka and Mr. Oluwaseun Ayodele briefed the Governor on the need to establish a robust institutional framework to strengthen development planning in the state.

They explained that the World Bank had conducted in-depth studies on flood disasters in Nigeria, examining their sources, mitigation strategies, and economic impacts, and offered to disseminate the findings in Plateau to enhance disaster preparedness and ensure swift, coordinated responses.