Mutfwang Receives NCDC Board, Urges Development-Driven Leadership

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, received the Board and Management of the North Central Development Commission (NCDC) on a courtesy visit at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

The delegation was led by the Chairman of the Board, Barr. Cosmas Akiyir, alongside the Managing Director of the Commission, Dr. Cyril Tsenyil, and other board members and management staff, currently on a strategic tour of states in the North Central region.

Welcoming the delegation, Governor Mutfwang congratulated the leadership of the Commission on their appointments and emphasized the importance of focusing on sustainable development that directly improves the lives of people across communities.

“It is about making an impact on the lives of our people in such a way that they have a better life and are able to prosper,” the Governor stated. “While temporary interventions may help cushion immediate challenges, our focus must remain on long-term policies that deliver lasting benefits.”

Governor Mutfwang observed that development commissions in Nigeria have historically faced challenges, largely due to the politicization of leadership and diversion from core mandates. He urged the NCDC leadership to resist such tendencies and remain focused on the developmental objectives for which the Commission was created.

Highlighting the severe infrastructure deficit in the North Central region, Governor Mutfwang noted that Plateau State alone inherited numerous abandoned projects whose completion would require enormous financial resources.

“Governance is a continuum; it should not be about self-glorification. If we abandon projects started by previous administrations, the cost of completing them becomes enormous, and the people suffer the consequences,” he said.

He encouraged the Commission to explore regional partnerships and collaborative initiatives, particularly in areas such as road networks, water supply, agriculture, and storage infrastructure to reduce post-harvest losses.

“In Plateau alone, we lose nearly 40 percent of our potatoes and vegetables after harvest because of inadequate storage facilities. Across the region, these are areas where coordinated investments by the Commission can make a significant difference,” he noted.

The Governor further advised the Commission to maintain strong collaboration with state governments rather than operating independently, stressing that development efforts yield better results when properly aligned with existing governance structures.

Earlier, the Chairman of the NCDC Board, Barr. Cosmas Akiyir, described the visit as a significant step in strengthening cooperation between the Commission and states in the region.

Barr. Akiyir commended Governor Mutfwang for his leadership and efforts at fostering peace and unity in Plateau State.

“Your unrelenting commitment to restoring peace and order, strengthening the security architecture of the state, and fostering unity among our diverse communities is both commendable and reassuring,” he said, noting that the Governor’s approach reflects sincerity of purpose and dedication to the welfare of the people.

“Your administration has demonstrated that peace, justice, and development can only thrive where leadership is guided by sincerity of purpose and a genuine love for the people,” he added.

The Board Chairman also acknowledged challenges facing the Commission since its establishment, particularly in logistics and operational mobility.

“One of the most pressing challenges has been the lack of official vehicles, which are critical for effective mobility and coordination of our activities across the region. We have therefore come to respectfully appeal for Your Excellency’s support and intervention,” he said, also requesting infrastructure for a zonal office to be situated in Plateau State.

In his remarks, the Managing Director of the NCDC, Dr. Cyril Tsenyil, explained that the visit formed part of the Commission’s strategic tour of the North Central region aimed at aligning its programmes with the development priorities of the states.

“Our mandate is to conceive, plan, and implement projects and programmes for the sustainable development of the North Central region in areas such as transportation, healthcare, education, water supply, electricity, and telecommunications,” he stated.

Dr. Tsenyil added that the Commission has already begun laying the institutional foundation for its operations through policy engagement.