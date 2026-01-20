Mutfwang Reaffirms Commitment To Peace, Dev’t 

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to sustaining peace, security, and development.

The Governor stated this on Tuesday when he received the Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, on a courtesy visit at the New Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

The Governor described the visit as timely and reassuring.

He commended the Nigerian Army and other security agencies for their resilience, professionalism, and sacrifices in addressing complex security challenges on the Plateau and across the country, particularly under conditions that have stretched personnel and resources nationwide.

The Governor noted that, “despite alarming intelligence reports in the build-up to the Christmas and New Year festivities of 2025, Plateau State recorded one of its most peaceful festive seasons in recent times.”

He attributed this achievement to the vigilance, discipline, and gallantry of officers and men of the Nigerian Army, who remained on duty while citizens celebrated with their families.

Governor Mutfwang also reflected on the recent Armed Forces Remembrance Day, paying tribute to fallen heroes who made the ultimate sacrifice in defence of the nation. He assured that beyond prayers, the government remains committed to supporting the families of deceased and serving personnel.

While acknowledging that some security challenges persist, the Governor stressed that “there is need to deepen non-kinetic approaches alongside ongoing kinetic operations.”

He reiterated that “insurgents and terrorists remain enemies of the state who threaten Nigeria’s sovereignty and must be confronted decisively.”

Expressing confidence in the loyalty and professionalism of the Nigerian Army, Governor Mutfwang assured the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Waidi Shaibu, of the state’s continued support, while appealing for sustained military presence to consolidate peace. He further described Plateau State as a welcoming home for all who serve the nation.

Earlier in his remarks, Lieutenant General Shaibu explained that he was on a working visit to Plateau State as part of his official engagements across the country.

He commended the Plateau State Government for its unwavering support and cooperation with the 3 Armoured Division, noting that such synergy has been critical to improving security outcomes in the state.

The COAS expressed confidence that “the security challenges confronting Plateau State are surmountable,” assuring Governor Mutfwang of “the Nigerian Army’s continued collaboration with the state government to safeguard lives and property.”

He emphasized that “peace and stability in Plateau State remain a shared responsibility and an achievable goal through sustained partnership.”

The visit formed part of the Chief of Army Staff’s official engagement with the Headquarters of the 3 Armoured Division of the Nigerian Army, headquartered in Jos, Plateau State.