Mutfwang Rallies Middle Belt Nationalities, Harps On Unity, Shared Identity

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has called on ethnic nationalities of the Middle Belt to rekindle unity, deepen inclusion and embrace a shared identity, stressing that only a united Middle Belt can command political relevance, stimulate economic growth and guarantee lasting social stability.

The governor made the call at the end-of-year celebration of Plateau Middle Belt Ethnic Nationalities held at the Government House Banquet Hall, Little Rayfield, Jos.

The colourful event brought together various Middle Belt ethnic groups resident in Plateau State, who appeared in dazzling traditional attire, accompanied by songs and dances that symbolised renewed bonds of unity, mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.

Addressing the gathering, Mutfwang described the convergence as more than a social ceremony, saying it was a deliberate effort to rebuild the lost momentum of the Middle Belt struggle for recognition, identity and development.

He paid tribute to the sacrifices of past leaders and movements that laid the foundation for the Middle Belt cause.

“Unity is not optional for us. It is the very foundation upon which our political strength, economic prosperity and social harmony must stand,” the governor said, adding that genuine unity must be anchored on equity, fairness and inclusion, irrespective of religion, ethnicity or place of origin.

Mutfwang assured the ethnic nationalities of his administration’s commitment to providing a safe, inclusive and enabling environment where every group can thrive and contribute meaningfully to the development of Plateau State.

In his keynote address, Professor Yusuf Turaki, represented by Reverend Gideon Paramallam, commended the governor for what he described as a clear and purposeful vision for the Middle Belt.

He urged stakeholders to close ranks, rise above divisions and support initiatives aimed at strengthening collective identity and regional cooperation.

Earlier, the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor, Hon. Daniel Kwada, at whose instance the event was organised, said the gathering underscored the administration’s resolve to give all Middle Belt ethnic nationalities a sense of belonging, irrespective of faith, language or cultural background.

Leaders of the Middle Belt Forum, the Plateau Indigenous Development Association Network (PIDAN) and representatives of other ethnic groups also reaffirmed their commitment to unity, peaceful coexistence and collective progress, expressing optimism that renewed solidarity would translate into greater development and security for the region.