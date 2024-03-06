Mutfwang Purchases Metro Buses To Ameliorate Hardship, Transportation Challenges

The Secretary to the Plateau State Government, Arc. Samuel Jatau has said the administration of Governor Caleb Mutfwang has purchased a total of 15 New Tincity Metro Buses from Germany to help reduce the hardship of the citizens, saying they are facing a lot of challenges, especially on transportation.

Arc. Jatau disclosed this on Wednesday in Jos while Speaking with Journalists after he visited some locations at the Terminus Market and engaged with traders to midwife the capitalization of the startup of the Tincity metro bus services in Jos, Plateau State.

He describes Governor Mutfwang as a talk-and-do leader.

“One of the critical sectors where people are suffering is the transportation sector, the cost of food is very high, but one of them is transportation, So we want to reduce, alleviate that as a palliative and so we need quickly to start that. But we have a few issues which we need to sort out, one of which is why we’re here today to engage with the people because you can see how congested the terminus area is.

“So we need to clear out because these buses are huge and our routes in some cases are a bit narrow, we need to get parking spaces and so on. That’s why we’re here to see how we can partner with the traders to relocate where we moved so that they can also be comfortable doing their business.

The SSG added that the People of the state are contributing to the development of the state and providing solutions to the government, saying the administration of Mutfwang is a listening government.

“Let me assure you and assure Plateau people, we are going to clear the city centre, We are going to clear the city centre. We are going to do it together with the people and anybody that will resist that will taste what government can do, I can assure you about”.

General Manager of the Plateau Express Service Limited Mr Samuel Gwott described the purchasing of the 15 Buses by Governor Mutfwang as a big milestone.

“We’re grateful to Governor Caleb Mutfwang for providing these buses, he has the heart of the masses and he wants to make transportation easy,

Apart from food, the next biting issue is transport, And so here is a digitized transport system that is safe, affordable and very reliable.

“We have a good customer care system where you can give us feedback in case you’re having any issues with our bus services, So we have already the card readers installed and this week the adverts will come out on the routes that we’re taking

He said the Plateau State government is subsidizing both the cards and the fares for citizens to benefit.