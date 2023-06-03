Mutfwang Proposes Solution To End Prolonged PDP Crisis

…as Bauchi, Rivers Governors emerges Chairman, Vice Chairman PDP Governors’ Forum

The Executive Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has offered suggestions on how to resolve the prolonged bickerings within the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) at the National level.

Barr. Mutfwang dished out the proposed solution while responding to a question directed to him on how he resolved the crisis in the Plateau State Chapter of the party during a retreat for elected officials of the party, held at the New Banquet Hall, Government House, Bauchi State.

The Governor, who leveraged the Plateau experience that culminated in the overwhelming victory of the party at the just concluded Governorship election in the state, insisted that leaders must walk their talk and be level-headed in dealing with other parties faithful.

Barr. Mutfwang who gave a step-by-step explanation of how the party was able to galvanize and build confidence on aggrieved members of the party in Plateau State, said a lot was achieved through dialogue and sincerity of purpose.

“What we did on the Plateau was that we reached out to critical leaders within the party. We tried to break barriers which required a great deal of humility because some of those leaders were quite difficult.

“But we humbled ourselves, build bridges of peace, engaged in dialogue, and most of the time, we got others involved in trying to make sure that everyone came on board.

“Of course, we didn’t have a hundred percent success, some remained recalcitrant but we maintained our focus and we were able to gather the rank and file of the party behind us as we went into the elections.

“There was a lot of give and take and we must be willing to humble ourselves and walk the talk and put aside our egos; because the fight sometimes is all about ego, and if we are able to put aside our egos, we can get a lot of milestones in this reconciliatory process.

“I urge the party to set up the machinery and identify leaders who will be able to have the level-headedness to lead the party to the discussion table”, he submitted.

Former Vice President and Presidential Candidate of the PDP in the 2023 General Elections, Alh. Atiku Abubakar preached peace and unity in the party.

Atiku sued for a harmonious working relationship between the legislature and the Governors to build a formidable and united party.

Governor of Bauchi State, Sen. Bala Mohammad, emerged as the Chairman of the PDP Governor’s Forum and would be assisted by the Governor of Rivers State, Sir Siminalayi Fubara.

He described his emergence as an honour to him and the people of Bauchi and the North East, saying everything possible would be done to bring back the party to government.

All PDP Governors were in attendance with few representatives, while Senators-Elect for Plateau North, Simon Mwadkwon, and Plateau South. Napoleon Bali was present at the retreat.

Members of the House of Representatives present from Plateau included Hon. Beni Lar, and Hon. Dachung Musa Bagos, while House of Reps-members elect are Hon. Musa Agah, Hon. Ibrahim Peter Gyendeng, and Hon. Isaac Kwallu.