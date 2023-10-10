Mutfwang Promises To Collaborate, Support Journalists In Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has promised his administration’s close collaboration and support for journalists in the state.

Mutfwang gave this assurance on Tuesday at the Government House in Jos when the Leadership of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Plateau State Council, led by their Chairman, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo paid him a courtesy call.

The governor, represented by his deputy, Mrs Josephine Piyo said the media play a pivotal role in any society as well as indispensable in the proper functioning of a government and democracy.

Mutfwang expressed happiness with Plateau Journalists for making history by electing the Female Chairman of the NUJ after 48 years of NUJ in the State and pledged to support the Leadership’s success.

He said journalists are one of the most powerful agents of democratic accountability in any society, highlighting that his administration would work hand in hand with them to ensure the total accountability of his administration in the state.

Mutfwang called on journalists to be objective in their reportage, draw the government’s attention to wrongdoings and not engage in issues that heat the polity or further divide the people.

While reiterating his administration’s commitment to creating a favourable environment for journalists to thrive, he congratulated the NUJ for electing the first female Chairman of the Association in Plateau.

He called on other bodies in the state to create an enabling environment for women to thrive and be encouraged to become leaders in different sectors.

Earlier, the First Female Chairman of the NUJ in Plateau, Mrs Ayuku Pwaspo, promised to partner with the state government to fully harness the potential of the state.

Pwaspo, calls on the government to provide a conducive working environment for journalists to enable them to perform effectively.

“We are here to appreciate the support of the government to the union and to introduce the officials that will run the union affairs for the next three years.

“We want to assure you of the commitment and determination of members of the Fourth Estate of the Realm in partnering with you to fully harness the potential of Plateau, blessed with abundant human and natural resources.

“Sir, our dear state can not develop without peace, and we commend your efforts thus far in tackling the security challenges bedevilling Plateau for quite some time now. I assure you of the support of men of the pen profession as you strive to restore enduring peace and peaceful co-existence in the state.

“Mr Governor sir, journalists are professionals and not members of any political party or have affiliations, attachments, or alignment with political persuasions. We are sometimes critical in our analysis but just to elicit or promote issues, policies, programmes, or projects that add value to the people.

“We also want to lend our voice to the Time Is Now administration to focus attention on the state-owned media organizations, Plateau Radio Television Corporation and Plateau Publishing Corporation, publishers of Nigeria Standard Newspaper to deliver on their mandate and project the true story of Plateau to the world.

“We are determined and committed to working with your administration for the well-being of Plateau citizens.