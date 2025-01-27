Mutfwang Promises Sustainable Security In Plateau

Share

…Inspects Mobile Police Barracks in Gashish

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has in a strategic move to strengthen security in rural communities in the State inspected the Mobile Police Training Centre in Gashish District, Barkin-Ladi Local Government Area, and the proposed site for a Mobile Police Barracks in Kwall, Bassa Local Government Area, slated for immediate commencement.

Governor Mutfwang, who was accompanied by the Commissioner of Police Plateau Command, CP Emmanuel Adesina while Addressing members of the community, which included both the Indigenous Berom people and the Fulani, called for an end to hostilities and warned individuals or groups fomenting trouble to desist.

He emphasized the government’s resolve to clamp down on criminal activities and ensure peace across the state.

“I want to place on record our appreciation to the Inspector General of Police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, for his commitment to the security of lives and property in Plateau State.

“We value this gesture, and the Plateau State Government will ensure that all resources needed to make this facility operational are provided,” the Governor stated.

He appealed to the diverse communities within the area to embrace peace, emphasizing that conflict and criminality would no longer be tolerated.

“I see both Berom and Fulani people here, along with other tribes who have made this community home. Let me be clear: the days of conflict are over.

“We will not tolerate any criminal activity, regardless of religion or tribe. Criminality is criminality, and those who profit from disrupting our peace will face the full wrath of the law. You either desist from such ungodly acts or be prepared to face justice,” he warned.

Mutfwang, who also toured the facility, assured farmers in the state of the government’s unwavering support to help them return to their farmlands, particularly those abandoned due to insecurity.

He pledged to ensure that all arable land is cultivated in the next farming season to boost food production and economic activities in the state.

He commended Plateau residents for the peaceful celebration of the 2024 Christmas season and urged traditional rulers and community leaders, including the Fulani, to work together to sustain peace in their localities.

“We must continue on this path of peace. If conflicts arise, let us resolve them amicably as we have done in the past. No one should take the law into their hands. With the establishment of this security outfit and the deployment of personnel, troublemakers will find no room to operate. Let us ensure that we fully utilize and enjoy the land God has blessed us with on the Plateau,” the Governor said.

During his visit to Kwall, Governor Mutfwang identified a location near ANAN University for the proposed Mobile Police Barracks, which will serve as a security hub for the area.

Share

Please follow and like us: