Mutfwang Promises Investors Business-Friendly Environment

Governor of Plateau State, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang, has reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to creating a business-friendly environment, pledging to make Plateau one of the most attractive states for investment in Nigeria.

The governor made this known during the State Action on Business Enabling Reforms (SABER) technical session and statewide town hall meeting held at the Banquet Hall, Government House, Little Rayfield, Jos.

The event was part of a nationwide initiative by the Presidential Enabling Business Environment Council (PEBEC), established in July 2016 to improve Nigeria’s business climate through targeted reforms.

Represented by the Secretary to the State Government, Arc. Samuel Jatau, Governor Mutfwang emphasized that improving the ease of doing business is now a top priority for his administration. He noted that Plateau State has already made notable progress in implementing reforms that are helping to attract investors and stimulate economic growth.

“We are committed to ensuring Plateau becomes a hub for investment. The state is open for business, and we welcome partnerships that will enhance development,” he said.

The governor also expressed appreciation to Plateau citizens for their continued prayers, support, and encouragement, adding that his administration remains open to constructive criticism and advice that can drive the state’s development forward.

Speaking at the event, the Director-General of PEBEC, Zaharh Mustapha Audu, said the nationwide subnational tour is aimed at strengthening state-level ownership of reform initiatives and deepening SABER implementation.

Audu explained that PEBEC’s mandate includes translating national policy into state-level actions tailored to the unique needs of each state, thereby promoting sustainable economic growth.

A representative of the World Bank present at the event commended PEBEC for prioritizing the role of the private sector in its programmes, describing it as central to achieving inclusive economic development.

The visiting PEBEC team conducted two interactive sessions with stakeholders in Plateau State, assessing reform progress, encouraging multi-stakeholder collaboration, and reaffirming commitments from government, private sector actors, and development partners to building a competitive and enabling business environment in the state.