Mutfwang Presents Vehicles To Traditional Rulers On 61st Birthday

Plateau State Governor Barr, Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang in an efforts to strengthen the traditional institution and enhance community leadership across the state has on Thursday

presented brand-new SUV vehicles to first-class traditional rulers in the state.

The presentation ceremony took place at the Old Government House Rayfield, Jos, on Thursday, as part of activities marking the Governor’s 61st birthday.

Governor Mutfwang described the gesture as a demonstration of his administration’s deep respect for the traditional institution, noting that traditional rulers remain an integral part of the leadership structure of society.

He explained that the distribution of the vehicles, which coincided with his birthday celebration, was his personal gift to members of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that our traditional rulers have become part of the critical leadership structure of modern society. They have been there from time immemorial, and even though we have introduced other forms of governance, their critical role as community leaders has never been extinguished,” the Governor stated.

The Governor further explained that the initiative was conceived in collaboration with the 17 Local Government Councils in the state to provide comfort and mobility for the royal fathers, many of whom require adequate support to effectively carry out their responsibilities.

According to him, the presentation represents the first phase of a broader effort to improve the welfare of traditional rulers across all categories in Plateau State.

He also disclosed that arrangements had been concluded to establish a dedicated maintenance facility for the vehicles at the Butex Mechanical Workshop, which the government plans to revive to ensure proper servicing and sustainability.

The Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Ephraim Usman, said the presentation of the vehicles reflects the administration’s commitment to repositioning traditional institutions for more effective service.

He noted that the government has made significant progress in addressing long-standing chieftaincy matters across the state.

According to him, several vacant traditional stools that had remained unresolved for decades have now been filled, while over 200 district and village heads have been successfully selected with minimal litigation.

The Commissioner further revealed that the process for the selection of a new Long Pan had commenced, while efforts were ongoing to resolve other vacant traditional stools across the state.

He also commended the chairmen of the 17 Local Government Councils for supporting the government’s vision of delivering the dividends of democracy to communities across Plateau State.

The Chairman of the Plateau State Council of Chiefs and Emirs and Gbong Gwom Jos, His Royal Majesty Da Jacob Gyang Buba, expressed appreciation to the Governor for recognizing the importance of the traditional institution. He described the gesture as timely and appealed for continued attention to the welfare of traditional rulers across all categories.

The royal father also urged communities with vacant stools to expedite the process of filling them and called for deliberate efforts to address prolonged litigation surrounding chieftaincy matters, noting that such disputes often hinder the progress of traditional institutions and community development.

Earlier during the event, Governor Mutfwang was pleasantly surprised with birthday wishes from members of the State Executive Council, political associates, and well-wishers.

The Governor, who shares the same birthday with his elder brother, Elder Daniel Mutfwang, expressed appreciation to his family for their unwavering support.

He also reflected on the values instilled in him by his late mother, who encouraged him to embrace servant leadership before her passing.

“With the help of God, I will continue to lead by example through servant leadership that uplifts the lives of all citizens and advances the growth and development of our dear state,” the Governor said.

Birthday prayers were offered by the Plateau State Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Rev. Dunka Gomwalk, who prayed for God’s continued guidance, protection, and abundant blessings upon the Governor.

Dignitaries present at the event included the Deputy Governor, Her Excellency, Ngo Josephine Piyo; the Secretary to the Government of the State, Arc. Samuel Jatau; the Chief of Staff, Government House Jos, BLDR Jeremiah Satmark; the APC State Chairman, Rufus Bature; heads of the judiciary, political appointees, and other stakeholders who graced the historic occasion.