Mutfwang Presents N914.8bn 2026 Budget To Plateau Assembly

Plateau State Governor Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has presented a total budget estimate of N914.86 billion for the 2026 fiscal year to the Plateau State House of Assembly, describing it as the “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability II.”

Presenting the Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper (FSP) 2026–2028 alongside the appropriation bill before lawmakers in Jos on Tuesday, the Governor said the proposal reflects his administration’s renewed drive to entrench accountability, inclusiveness, and sustainable development under the “Time is Now” policy agenda.

Mutfwang explained that the 2026 budget represents a N305.68 billion increase over the revised 2025 estimate of N609.17 billion, underscoring the government’s commitment to accelerate the implementation of people-oriented projects and programs across the state.

“This budget is a continuation of our determination to consolidate ongoing gains, ensure fiscal discipline, and deliver tangible dividends of democracy to every Plateau citizen,” the governor stated.

According to him, the 2026 fiscal proposal comprises N341.4 billion (37.3%) for recurrent expenditure and N573.45 billion (62.7%) for capital projects, reflecting the administration’s emphasis on infrastructure and human capital development.

New Telegraph reports that in the proposed breakdown, the economic sector received the highest allocation of N464.98 billion (50.8%), followed by the social services sector with N218.56 billion (23.9%), the administrative sector with N207.93 billion (22.7%), and law and justice with N23.39 billion (2.6%).

The governor reaffirmed that the 2026 budget would continue to be guided by the Plateau State Strategic Development Framework (2023–2027), built on three core pillars: Peace, Security and Good Governance; Sustainable Economic Rebirth; and Physical Infrastructure Development.

While reviewing the performance of the 2025 budget, Governor Mutfwang disclosed that the total appropriation had been revised upward from N499.45 billion to N609.17 billion, following a supplementary budget of N109.7 billion to address critical infrastructure and new administrative needs.

He commended the cordial relationship between the executive and the legislature, which he said had been instrumental to the achievements recorded so far, including improved fiscal management, timely salary payments, and strengthened public service reforms.

“Our administration has remained committed to prompt payment of workers’ salaries, pensions, and gratuities, while also investing in the training and digitisation of the civil service for greater efficiency”, he said.

He added that the government’s capital interventions in 2025 included infrastructural upgrades, security support to vulnerable communities, expansion of the Metro Bus service within Jos–Bukuru, and renewed investment in urban renewal initiatives.

The governor listed key priority sectors for the new fiscal year to include agriculture and rural development, mining, education, healthcare, infrastructure, ICT, youth empowerment, and tourism.

He assured that the 2026 fiscal plan would further stimulate economic diversification, strengthen public institutions, and deepen citizens’ participation in governance.

“We remain resolute in our mission to build a peaceful, prosperous, and inclusive Plateau that works for all. Our partnership with this Honourable House and the people remains the driving force behind our progress,” he affirmed.

Governor Mutfwang expressed gratitude to the 10th Plateau State House of Assembly for its steadfast partnership and urged the lawmakers to expedite deliberations on the budget to allow for timely implementation.

“I trust that this budget, crafted with diligence and a deep sense of responsibility, will receive the objective scrutiny and timely passage it deserves,” he said, before formally laying the appropriation bill in accordance with Section 121(1) of the 1999 Constitution (as amended).

The governor concluded by reaffirming his administration’s unwavering commitment to good governance, transparency, and the collective welfare of the Plateau people.

“We shall remain steadfast in defending our collective heritage and dignity. Together, we will sustain the Plateau Project for generations to come,” Mutfwang declared.

Speaker of the Plateau State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Na’anlong Daniel, while responding after the budget Presentation by the Governor, assured that the Lawmakers will ensure the speedy passage of the budget and also monitor the implementation by the various agencies of the State Government.