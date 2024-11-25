Mutfwang Presents N471bn 2025 Budget To Plateau Assembly

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Monday presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N471.1 billion to the State House of Assembly.

The budget tagged tagged the “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability,” allocates N201.5 billion (43.46%) to recurrent expenditure and N258.8 billion (56.54%) to capital projects.

During the presentation, Governor Mutfwang emphasized the state’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, sustainability, and efficient resource allocation, guided by the 2025–2027 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

He urged lawmakers to collaborate in shaping a transparent and accountable future for Plateau State, aligning with global best practices.

