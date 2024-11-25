New Telegraph

November 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
November 25, 2024
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Breaking
  3. Mutfwang Presents N471bn…

Mutfwang Presents N471bn 2025 Budget To Plateau Assembly

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, on Monday presented the 2025 Appropriation Bill of N471.1 billion to the State House of Assembly.

The budget tagged tagged the “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability,” allocates N201.5 billion (43.46%) to recurrent expenditure and N258.8 billion (56.54%) to capital projects.

READ ALSO:

During the presentation, Governor Mutfwang emphasized the state’s commitment to fiscal responsibility, sustainability, and efficient resource allocation, guided by the 2025–2027 Medium-Term Expenditure Framework (MTEF) and Fiscal Strategy Paper.

He urged lawmakers to collaborate in shaping a transparent and accountable future for Plateau State, aligning with global best practices.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon
Tags:

Read Previous

Reforming The Bench Why NJC Should Review Judges’ Recruitment Process, By Lawyers
Read Next

Lawyers Push Against Misuse Of Roadblocks By Security Operatives
Share
Copy Link
×