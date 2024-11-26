Mutfwang Presents N471bn 2025 Budget To Assembly

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, yesterday presented the 2025 budget estimate of ₦471,134,093,541 to the state House of Assembly for deliberation and approval.

Tagged; “Budget of Consolidation and Sustainability,” the proposal aims to enhance the well-being and welfare of Plateau citizens while fostering sustainable development.

Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed his administration’s dedication to delivering people-centred projects and programmes that directly impact lives across the state.

The budget is structured to build on past achievements while driving the state’s continued growth and development. It comprises a recurrent expenditure of ₦201,522,433,264 (43.46 per cent) and a capital expenditure of ₦258,852,660,277 (56.54 per cent.) .

Governor Mutfwang emphasised his administration’s focus on peace, security and prosperity, highlighting the need to consolidate tangible gains made in the past.

He reiterated his commitment to revitalising and transforming the state’s economy through impactful projects and programs across various sectors.

