Mutfwang Presents C Of O To NDPHC

Share

…seeks Construction of 132/33KV Transmission Substation in Shendam.

In a bold stride toward revitalizing the power sector in Plateau State to promote industrialization, Governor Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has presented a Certificate of Occupancy (C of O) to the Niger Delta Power Holding Company (NDPHC) for a parcel of land earmarked for the construction of a 132/33KV transmission substation in the area.

This landmark project is aimed at extending electricity transmission from Lafia in Nasarawa State to Shendam, Plateau State, covering the Southern and Central Senatorial Districts. The initiative is expected to stimulate industrialization and enhance business activities across the zones.

Governor Mutfwang while Presenting the C of O to the Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of NDPHC, Engr. Jennifer Adighije, in Abuja, expressed optimism that the project when completed, will transform the social and industrial landscape of the benefitting areas.

He noted that the substation would address the longstanding electricity challenges faced by the Southern and Central Senatorial Districts of the state.

Governor Mutfwang explained that the substation will support the smooth commencement of the Special Agro-Processing Zone by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and attract private sector investments to Plateau State.

Acknowledging the contributions of NDPHC to Nigeria’s electricity generation and transmission, the Governor appealed for the prioritization of the project.

He also stated that Plateau State has the potential for generating wind and solar energy and informed Engr. Adighije of recent legislative advancements in that regard, including the Electricity Market Law and Energy Corporation Law, which enable the state to generate and sell electricity to neighbouring states.

In her response, Engr. Adighije warmly welcomed Governor Mutfwang, noting that he was the first state governor to visit her since her appointment. She praised his commitment to transforming Plateau State’s industrial landscape and assured him of NDPHC’s dedication to executing the project.

“You are the first governor to visit us, and we are compelled to match your zeal with our commitment. With our generation capacity far exceeding demand, partnering with you is a pivotal opportunity. Your passion for industrialization is inspiring, and we are eager to collaborate with you to realize this vision,” she stated.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Related

"