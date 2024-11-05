Mutfwang Presented  Start-Up Kits To 350 Beneficiaries Of N-HYPPADEC In Plateau

Share

Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang has presented start-up kits to 350 Plateau State Youths being the beneficiaries of the National Hydroelectric Power Producing Areas Development Commission (N-HYPPADEC) in the State

He expressed his administration’s commitment to youth empowerment in the state.

While Presenting the items to the beneficiaries, Governor Mutfwang, represented by his Deputy, Mrs Josephine Piyo, described the N-HYPPADEC’s YTP as a beacon of hope and opportunity for the youth in all hydroelectric power-producing areas.

He added that the programme had provided a platform for skill development, empowerment, and transformation.

“As we witness the distribution of these start-up kits, we are not just handing over tools and equipment, but the keys to a brighter future, self-reliance, and success.

“Today marks a significant milestone in your journey toward economic independence and self-sufficiency.

“These kits are not just material possessions, they are symbols of empowerment and potential; they are the tools that will enable you to start your businesses, create employment opportunities, and contribute to the growth and development of our nation.

“With these kits, you have the power to turn your dreams into reality, to build a better future for yourselves and your families,” she advised.

He assured N-HYPPADEC that the state government had put modalities to checkmate against the diversion of the start-up kits by the beneficiaries.

Earlier, the Managing Director of N-HYPPADEC, Alhaji Abubakar Yelwa said that the activity was part of its Youth Transformation Programme (YTP).

He explained that beneficiaries were drawn from the four N-HYPPADEC-benefiting Local Government Areas (LGAs) of the state.

“Today, we are here to equip these trained youths with the tools they need to begin practicing their new skills.

“In Plateau, we trained over 350 young people in various trades, including animal fattening, painting and POP services, poultry and fish farming.

“We also provided training in a variety of other skills, including photocopying and photo editing, solar installation and inverters, Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) installation and maintenance, cosmetology programme training, fashion design and tailoring, among others.

“This array of talents and skills gives us confidence that these young people will make significant contributions to the economy of Plateau and the country at large,” he said.

Yelwa, who said that the distribution highlights the support and recognition N-HYPPADEC received from the Federal Government, added that the gesture was in tune with President Bola Tinubu’s drive to create jobs and contribute to national development.

The managing director called on the beneficiaries to put the start-up kits to good use for their benefit and that of society in general.

Also speaking the Representative of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), his Chief of staff Mr Simeon Tyongu said that the programme was part of the government’s commitment toward tackling poverty in the country.

He assured Nigerians that the federal government was working toward uplifting the living conditions of the people.

The beneficiaries were earlier trained on various skills ranging from fashion designing, meat fattening, poultry and fish farming, catering services, painting, and solar installation, among others.

