Mutfwang Preaches Love, Unity, Hope At Christmas

The Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has extended his warm greetings to citizens of the state and Nigerians on the joyous occasion of celebrating the birth of Jesus Christ.

In a statement issued in Jos, Governor Mutfwang encouraged all citizens, both in Plateau and across Nigeria, to embrace the true spirit of Christmas by sharing love and exchanging gifts, especially with the less privileged.

“On behalf of your Government, I extend heartfelt wishes as we collectively commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. Let us recall that God’s love for mankind led to the redemption through His son.

“This Christmas, let’s rekindle our love for humanity by dedicating our time and energy to enriching the lives of others. May we embody values of love, charity, and selflessness, contributing to a more united, peaceful, and prosperous Plateau.”

Acknowledging the challenges faced by the state, including security issues, economic hardships, and political concerns, Governor Mutfwang reassured the people that his administration is committed to alleviating these difficulties.

He emphasized faith in divine intervention and called for hope and prayer for a positive turnaround.

“As we celebrate, let’s hold onto hope, knowing that God, in His grace, will guide us through. I urge all citizens to conduct themselves peacefully, contributing to the creation of a harmonious environment for lawful activities.”

Governor Mutfwang concluded with heartfelt wishes for joy, happiness, hope, and unity in diversity during this memorable Christmas celebration. He prayed for divine blessings upon Plateau State.