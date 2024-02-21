Mutfwang Pledges Welfare, Security For Corps Members Posted To Plateau

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Mutfwang has assured of his administration’s commitment to creating an enabling environment both in welfare and security, to enable the total number of 1,800 Corps Members posted to the state to maximize their potential and creativity in keeping with the ideals of NYSC to deliver on their core mandate.

Governor Mutfwang represented by the Commissioner of Youth and Sports, Hon. Bashir Datti stated this during the swearing-in and official commencement of 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream Corps Members deployed to Plateau State for their mandatory three-week orientation course at the NYSC Temporary camp in Doi-Du Jos South Local Government of the State.

The Governor implore them to see your posting to Plateau State as an opportunity to express yourself and make a difference in the state.

“I, therefore urge you to avail yourselves towards full and active participation in all the activities and programmes of the Orientation component of the service year, as you will be preparing yourselves for the challenges of the service year.

“I enjoin you all to take the Orientation programme seriously and stay focused to learn from what you will be taught, which will no doubt enhance your performance during and beyond the service year.

“I am confident that the selfless service and patriotism exhibited by your predecessors in the scheme will spur you to greater and better achievements.

“I hereby commend the NYSC Management Team, Staff and collaborating Agencies for their dedication to service and for working assiduously towards a hitch-free orientation course in Plateau State the “Home of Peace and Tourism”.

Plateau State Coordinator of NYSC Mrs Esther Tosin Ikupolati said one of the objectives of NYSC is to promote National unity and integration.

She tasks the corps Members on the Oath of Allegiance they have taken and its significance, saying it is expected to guide their conduct during the Service year and have an everlasting influence on their life

Ikupolati also enjoined them to familiarize themselves with the provisions of the NYSC Act and NYSC Bye-Laws.

“Your deployment away from your states of origin and also your assemblage here from diverse ethnic, religious and socio-cultural backgrounds into Platoons, hits policy will not only offer you the opportunity for a broader understanding of the country but also entrench the culture of working together in an atmosphere filled with friendship, peace, harmony and shared vision of a great prosperous Nigeria”.

Earlier there was the administration of Oath of Allegiance to the total number of 1,800 corps Members Posted to the state by the Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice Mann who was represented by Justice Nanle Simon Komak

The oath-taking ceremony marked the official opening of the 2024 Batch ‘A’ Stream 1 Orientation Course.