Mutfwang Pledges To Build Global Partnerships With UNDP For Prosperity Of Plateau Youths

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang’s diplomatic engagements and pursuit of strategic partnerships have begun yielding tangible results, as demonstrated by the launch of the Plateau Agro-Innovation Makerspace.

Governor Mutfwang Speaking at the groundbreaking ceremony, at the Plateau State Polytechnic Heipang Barkin Ladi

underscored the importance of the Makerspace in harnessing the potential of Plateau youths and providing them with the tools to realize their aspirations.

New Telegraph report that the groundbreaking initiative, established by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in collaboration with the Plateau State Government, marks a significant milestone in the state’s drive toward youth empowerment and economic transformation.

The high-tech Makerspace is designed to equip Plateau youths with advanced skills in modern agricultural innovation, technology-driven education, and renewable energy solutions, particularly solar power systems.

“It is envisioned as a catalyst for economic growth, fostering sustainable development, and enhancing productivity in rural communities.

He emphasized that the UNDP’s intervention aligns seamlessly with his administration’s vision of forging meaningful partnerships with global institutions and development agencies to drive progress.

The Governor expressed profound gratitude to the UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms Elsie Attafuah, for selecting Plateau as the host for this pioneering project.

He noted that the decision to site the Makerspace at Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi, is strategic, as the institution has a long-standing reputation for producing skilled graduates in vocational and technical education.

“We are deeply grateful to UNDP, led by Resident Representative Elsie Attafuah, for piloting the Integrated Development Approach here in Plateau state.

“We trust that this initiative will uplift our youths and connect them to global opportunities for employment and entrepreneurship.

“Our administration is committed to repositioning Plateau as a hub for science, technology, and innovation. With the right team in place, we are confident that we will not only break new ground but also advance technological innovation across all sectors.” Governor added.

Governor Caleb Mutfwang urged young people in the state to take full advantage of the opportunities provided by the Makerspace.

“He emphasized that the facility is a game-changer that will enable them to hone their business skills, embrace innovation, and contribute meaningfully to the economic growth of Plateau State.

“This is your opportunity. This is your moment. This is your time! I sincerely appreciate UNDP for this invaluable partnership, and I look forward to building a future where our young innovators thrive. I pray that this will be the beginning of greater success stories for Plateau.”

In her remarks, UNDP Resident Representative in Nigeria, Ms. Elsie Attafuah, lauded Governor Mutfwang’s leadership in fostering a peaceful and conducive atmosphere for innovation and economic transformation.

She said: “We commend Governor Caleb Mutfwang for transforming Plateau into a hub of innovation, entrepreneurship, and economic growth.

“His leadership has created an enabling environment for learning, trade, and technological advancement.

“Today, we celebrate the 1.8 million talented, ambitious, and productive young people of Plateau.

“You are the architects of Plateau’s transformation, and you must take this responsibility seriously.

“The Governor has declared that the time is now for Plateau to shine, and that light will come from its young people.

“Despite global uncertainties and challenges, Africa’s youths must be given the platform to make a difference”, She

stated.

Ms. Attafuah further described the Makerspace as a revolutionary initiative, stating that it is not merely a structure but a powerhouse of ideas, business incubation, and transformative agricultural practices.

The UNDP Resident Representative added: “This is not just a building. It is a hub packed with ideas, ideas that will evolve into businesses.

“It is a place that will equip entrepreneurs with the tools to build enterprises and redefine agriculture on the Plateau, shifting from subsistence farming to an agribusiness model with a strong value chain.”

Several dignitaries and stakeholders contributed to the discussion, emphasizing the significance of the Makerspace in driving sustainable development.

They included, Dr. Clement Chairman, Rector of Plateau State Polytechnic, Barkin-Ladi, Manji Wilson, Chief Technical Adviser on Development Partnerships and Diaspora, Dr. Cletus Baka Shurkur, Commissioner for Information, Science, and Technology, and the Director General, Plateau State ICT Development Agency, Dr. Dominic Datong Gwaman.

The Governor also handed over Guest House Number 1 to the UNDP for their North Central office to facilitate smooth running of developmental programmes in the region.

