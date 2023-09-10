Mutfwang Pledges Commitment To Improving Living Conditions Of Citizens

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang has expressed his administration’s strong determination to enhance the living conditions of citizens of the state.

Mutfwang made this commitment during a Church Service marking the commencement of the 2023/2024 Legal Year of the High Court of Justice held at COCIN LCC Abattoir, Jos on Sunday.

Governor Mutfwang acknowledged the hardships faced by the citizens and assured them that his government was actively working to address their plight.

Recognizing the critical role of the Judiciary in society, the Governor emphasized the necessity of building a robust Judiciary in Plateau State to make it one of the best in the country.

He expressed gratitude for the judiciary’s dedication and pledged to collaborate with this arm of government to overcome the challenges it faces.

Governor Mutfwang called for a united effort between the Executive, the Legislature, and the Judiciary to elevate the state and achieve remarkable progress. He emphasized the need to restore public service confidence and improve the lives of the people, who are currently suffering from the harsh economic realities.

The Governor believes that by working together, they can create a healthy, peaceful society and make life better for the citizens.

The Guest Preacher, Rev. Dr. Benjamin Pokol, cited the importance of obedience to the law in creating a harmonious society.

He urged citizens to embrace the spirit of Christ, encouraging them to be good neighbours who support and help one another.

Rev. Pokol emphasized that justice and fairness are fundamental to the Gospel of Christ and urged judges and members of the judiciary to uphold these principles despite any harassment or intimidation they might face.

The Chief Judge of Plateau State, Justice David Mann expressed gratitude to Governor Mutfwang for attending the Church Service.

He reiterated the judiciary’s commitment to upholding the rule of law and professionalism in the dispensation of justice, despite the challenges they face.

The President of COCIN, Rev. Dr. Amos Mohzo, offered special prayers for members of the Judiciary and emphasized the importance of integrity in their work.