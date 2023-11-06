Mutfwang: Plateau’ll Soon Become Nigeria’s Agricultural Hub

The Governor of Plateau State, Caleb Mutfwang has reiterated his willingness to revitalise the agriculture industry in order to strengthen the state’s economy.

Governor Mutfwang stated this while speaking at the 37th Reunion Service of former students of Boys High School, Gindiri, on Sunday.

GOSA, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), is composed of former pupils from Gindiri’s Boys and Girls Secondary Schools.

Being a member of GOSA, the governor highlighted the vital role that agriculture plays in revitalising the state’s economy and pledged to implement a multisectoral strategy to revive the state’s important agricultural initiatives.

He committed to achieving the goal by forging closer and longer-lasting ties with key governmental entities.

“My administration will place more emphasis on agriculture in order to boost the economy of the state,” he said.

Mutfwang said that he had put in place a robust security architecture that would ensure lasting peace in the state.

He, however, said that a collective effort was needed to ensure the safety of lives and property, particularly in troubled areas.

The governor commended his alma-mater for nurturing captains of industries and leaders that had positively impacted on their immediate communities and beyond.

“Our alma mater is known for nurturing competent leaders. A ready example is the late J.D. Gomwalk, the first governor of the then Benue-Plateau.

”He contributed significantly to the peace, unity and development of Plateau and Nigeria,” he said.

The general secretary of the Church of Christ in Nation (COCIN), Rev. Benjamin Pokol,in his sermon challenged Nigerians to always be change agents for the better.

Pokol encouraged GOSA members to stay excellent representatives of their alma mater while also urging Christians to serve God obediently.

Rev. Amos Mohzoh, president of COCIN, praised the governor’s dedication to resolving the state’s present security issues.

He also praised the government’s efforts in luring federal initiatives that would improve the lives of the populace.

NAN notes that among the dignitaries present were politicians, business moguls, technocrats, traditional rulers, and religious leaders.