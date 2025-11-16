Mutfwang: Plateau Is Under God’s Protection

Plateau State Governor, Barr. Caleb Manasseh Mutfwang, has called on citizens to wholeheartedly embrace thanksgiving, unity, and forgiveness as the state continues to consolidate peace and pursue sustainable development.

The Governor made the call on Sunday during the Annual Thanksgiving Service of COCIN Headquarters Church, Jos, with the theme, “Thanksgiving: A Time of Reflection.”

Addressing the congregation, Governor Mutfwang expressed deep gratitude to God for His enduring grace and mercy over Plateau State, noting that despite various challenges, God’s protective hand has remained evident.

“I want to thank God as a person, as a family man, and as the Governor of this state because I know in many respects, God’s mercy has been upon Plateau,” he said. “If it had not been the Lord, Plateau would have been telling a different story today.”

He underscored the importance of cultivating a heart of gratitude, urging worshippers to constantly seek God’s help in maintaining a thankful and humble spirit.

The Governor admonished citizens to let go of bitterness and resentment, reminding them that anger destroys only the one who harbours it. He encouraged all to “pray that God will give us the continuous spirit of thanksgiving and brotherhood.”

Governor Mutfwang reaffirmed his desire for deeper unity across Plateau communities, describing forgiveness as a vital catalyst for harmony and progress.

“One of the things I desire to see is that, as Plateau people, may God draw our hearts to one another so we can be truly united,” he said. “None of us is perfect. Like the tongue and teeth that sometimes clash, we must be people of forgiveness. Only in such an atmosphere can we move the state forward and prosper together.”

On security, the Governor highlighted the ongoing stabilization efforts and commended the rebranded security architecture.

“Many people don’t know that the name has changed. It is no longer Operation Safe Haven; it is now Operation Enduring Peace. For me, that is very significant, considering where we are coming from and where we are today,” he said.

He further disclosed that the state is strengthening local security structures through increased manpower.

“As I speak, we have another batch of 1,400 personnel in training to be added to Operation Rainbow. They will be deployed by Christmas, and we believe this will significantly increase boots on the ground.”

The Governor concluded with prayers for the prosperity and well-being of all Plateau citizens. “As we thank God this year, may we end the year in prosperity, in good health, and may we continue to see the goodness of God in the land of the living,” he prayed.

The Guest Speaker, Rev. Dr. Mudimka Y. Seri, drew inspiration from the Book of Nehemiah, encouraging believers to mirror the unity, discipline, and gratitude exhibited during the rebuilding of Jerusalem.